Ipswich Town

‘Awful’, ‘Need to leave’ – These Ipswich fans were not happy with one player after Portsmouth defeat

Published

7 mins ago

on

It was another bad day for Ipswich Town on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-0 by League One promotion rivals Portsmouth at Portman Road.

Two first half goals from Ryan Williams were enough to secure all three points for Pompey, and leave the Tractor Boys facing their sixth defeat in nine games in all competitions.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Ipswich fans were far from as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, which was the first to welcome a limited number of fans back to Portman Road.

While manager Paul Lambert received much of the criticism, Ipswich’s on-field captain Luke Chambers was also in the firing line for some of the club’s fans.

Following a disappointing performance from the centre back, which some supporters felt was lacking leadership, an apparent interaction between Chambers and some members of the crowd appeared to not go down too well either.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Ipswich fans had to say about the 35-year-old’s showing on Saturday.


