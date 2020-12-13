‘Awful’, ‘Need to leave’ – These Ipswich fans were not happy with one player after Portsmouth defeat

It was another bad day for Ipswich Town on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-0 by League One promotion rivals Portsmouth at Portman Road.

Two first half goals from Ryan Williams were enough to secure all three points for Pompey, and leave the Tractor Boys facing their sixth defeat in nine games in all competitions.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Ipswich fans were far from as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, which was the first to welcome a limited number of fans back to Portman Road.

While manager Paul Lambert received much of the criticism, Ipswich’s on-field captain Luke Chambers was also in the firing line for some of the club’s fans.

Following a disappointing performance from the centre back, which some supporters felt was lacking leadership, an apparent interaction between Chambers and some members of the crowd appeared to not go down too well either.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Ipswich fans had to say about the 35-year-old’s showing on Saturday.

We all know the manager is clueless, but what effort are the players putting in? Nothing by the look of it, we need a new manager asap, whose first job is to bin Chambers. A captain who is incapable of motivating his team on the pitch — Lee (@3trinitythree) December 12, 2020

Great first goal from Pompey… Shouldn’t we be doing that kind of thing with the way we supposedly play?! Chambers awful for the second. Apart from Dobra, we look utter dire. Evans needs to take off his Dortmund tinted glasses! #LambertOut #itfc — Thomas Seggons (@TheSegITFC) December 12, 2020

Chambers ward and mcguinness all very poor players.. #itfc — Luke Wickham (@LukeWickham4) December 12, 2020

Chambers done it a few years ago too and hasn’t performed well since before that….why is he still at the club, let alone playing or even captain! #itfc — Town Fan 🐴⚽️💙 (@ITFCphonein) December 12, 2020

So with Chambers mouthing off at one of the fans the 1st game back in over 200 days has proven the cupping of the ear goal celebrations when we were scoring at the start of the season was indeed aimed at fans…… brilliant!!! What an amazing club we now support! #itfc #shambles — Ryan Blake (@ryan418blake) December 12, 2020

Chambers giving it out again too – what does he realistically expect after a result and performance like that plus what gone on over the past couple if months? He was the first to raise concerns over Hurst, time to step up and do it again to Lambert I’d suggest #itfc — Luke Friend (@Luke8644) December 12, 2020

Alan Judge, Emyr Huws, Luke Chambers, Paul Lambert, Freddie Sears, Terry Connor, David McGoldrick, Jay Tabb and Jordan Graham all need to leave in the summer #itfc — oscar (@oscarcrichton) December 12, 2020