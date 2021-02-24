‘Awful’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to player’s display v Norwich

After picking up a crucial three points on the road on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City reverted back to somewhat of a normality last night with a 3-1 loss.

It has been generally a poor season for the Blues who have struggled to pick up consistent points and goals, and they wouldn’t have wanted to come up against Norwich City when they wanted back-to-back wins.

The Canaries are runaway leaders of the Championship and it does look like they’re going to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s outfit were ruthless last night, defeating Birmingham 3-1 at St Andrew’s thanks to a brace from Teemu Pukki – who scored either side of an Ivan Sanchez equaliser – and a 95th minute third from Oliver Skipp when the home side were pushing for a point.

It was a tough slice of luck for Birmingham, who despite letting Norwich have a lot of the ball had a lot of chances of their own – but one of their substitutes from last night is copping a lot of flak.

Mikel San Jose has divided opinion since arriving from Athletic Bilbao, and after he missed the ball on the edge of the box in an aerial challenge last night, Norwich went up the other end and added their third goal.

It prompted an angry response from Blues fans and some are done with him being in the team – check out some of their comments below.

San Jose has been our best opponent in the last two games. — Chris Albás-Martin (@chrisam91) February 23, 2021

Why does @karanka insist on playing San Jose? He's the worst player I've seen in a blues shirt since Adam Clayton… — Marco (@Marco_P_360) February 23, 2021

Comical from San jose , just terminate his contract and send him home. — carl cowley (@carlbcfccb13) February 23, 2021

San Jose’s laughing here; he must have a win bonus clause for every other club in the league. That’s the only explanation — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) February 23, 2021

Decent first half and Norwich going 2-1 up against run of play flattened it. San Jose though…. awful, shouldn’t be anywhere near the team — James (@James17_85) February 23, 2021

San Jose get in the bin — Sam Beresford (@sberesford95) February 23, 2021

I never want to see San Jose in a blues shirt ever again — Bradley Burgess (@bradleyburgess_) February 23, 2021

Poor decisions, San Jose can get in the bin! — willfrench_ (@frenchwilliam_) February 23, 2021

MSJ is a fraud — Robin S. Wickett (@RobinSpencer_) February 23, 2021

San Jose get him gone not a EFL player — john weaver (@JohnJayneweaver) February 23, 2021