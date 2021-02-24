Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Awful’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to player’s display v Norwich

Published

6 mins ago

on

After picking up a crucial three points on the road on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City reverted back to somewhat of a normality last night with a 3-1 loss.

It has been generally a poor season for the Blues who have struggled to pick up consistent points and goals, and they wouldn’t have wanted to come up against Norwich City when they wanted back-to-back wins.

The Canaries are runaway leaders of the Championship and it does look like they’re going to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s outfit were ruthless last night, defeating Birmingham 3-1 at St Andrew’s thanks to a brace from Teemu Pukki – who scored either side of an Ivan Sanchez equaliser – and a 95th minute third from Oliver Skipp when the home side were pushing for a point.

It was a tough slice of luck for Birmingham, who despite letting Norwich have a lot of the ball had a lot of chances of their own –  but one of their substitutes from last night is copping a lot of flak.

Mikel San Jose has divided opinion since arriving from Athletic Bilbao, and after he missed the ball on the edge of the box in an aerial challenge last night, Norwich went up the other end and added their third goal.

It prompted an angry response from Blues fans and some are done with him being in the team – check out some of their comments below.


