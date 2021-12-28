‘Awful’, ‘Immensely frustrating’ – Many QPR fans react to recent events

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

A solitary goal from Dominic Solanke proved to be enough for the Cherries as they left West London with all three points on what was a frustrating evening for the R’s at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

And to add to Mark Warburton’s misery, midfielder Andree Dozzell was also sent off in stoppage time at the end of the second half to compound a night to forget for the hosts.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the QPR faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance that had been on show.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the R’s lost.

Yet again, could have played for hours and not scored. No final ball. No movement in the box. Nice possession doesn’t win matches. As for the defending for their goal…. — Matthew O'Regan (@mattheworegan2) December 27, 2021

The manager let us down today. We could all see Dykes had no service Why wait until 70 mins to put uncle Albert on? We were crying out for it. Poor from the manager today — Spongebob Jimbob (@jimbob46967148) December 27, 2021

We were poor today. 0-4 would have been a fairer result than 1-1. — Timo Lohi (@TimoLohi) December 27, 2021

God awful performance. 3 weeks off for nothing. No more excuses about playing multiple matches in 1 week. — QPR Daily (@QPR_Daily) December 27, 2021

What a joke, three weeks for this, Stroud should never ref us again, Bournemouth are a bunch or cheats, we deserved a draw but only a point off top six with games in hand, but really need to win the nest game two home defeats in a row to rivals isn’t good. — Archie (@Amtj2003) December 27, 2021

Immensely frustrating. Only played well in parts. Looked like a team that had not played in a while. Referee an absolute disgrace. — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) December 27, 2021

All our promotions rivals are struggling except when they play us. We'll play any team into good form. A good season but when the big games come the R's fall short. No Play Offs this season. — guy dixon (@guydixon1) December 27, 2021

That wasn't football it was more like a Christmas pantomime — Robert Duncombe (@RobertDuncombe3) December 27, 2021

And the Christmas bells that ring there are the clanging chimes of doom — Jonathan Bergdahl (@JonBergdahl) December 27, 2021

No surprise — Mark Davenport (@MarkDav81485887) December 27, 2021