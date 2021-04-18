Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Awful’, ‘Had our pants down’ – Many Birmingham fans show frustration with player’s performance despite victory over Rotherham

Birmingham City took another massive step towards Championship safety with a late 1-0 victory over Rotherham United this afternoon.

The Millers were looking to cut the gap to Derby County in 21st place to just one point, but it was looking set to be just a three-point differential.

That was until Blues skipper Harlee Dean popped up in the 89th minute to head home the winning goal, giving Lee Bowyer a fourth win in six matches since he arrived as Aitor Karanka’s successor at St Andrew’s.

A League Cup winner as a player with Birmingham in 2011, Bowyer has brought a renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm to the squad and whilst they aren’t out of danger just yet, a few more points from their last four games should be enough for Championship survival.

Today’s victory wasn’t all good though as fans were getting very frustrated at some performances, most notably Jonathan Leko’s.

Leko was a summer signing from West Bromwich Albion and joined before his recovery from a serious knee injury was completed – he’s made 30 Championship appearances for the Blues this season but is still yet to break his duck in terms of scoring.

He lined up alongside Lukas Jutkiewicz up-front at the New York Stadium this afternoon and had just 23 touches, losing the ball six times and got just two shots off (Sofascore).

Blues fans were less-than impressed and many were begging Bowyer to bring Scott Hogan or Sam Cosgrove on earlier than the 89th minute that Leko was eventually replaced on – let’s look at some of the reactions to his performance.


