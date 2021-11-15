‘Awful’, ‘Great bit of business’ – Contrasting reactions from these Reading fans as transfer announced

Reading have signed former England striker Andy Carroll on a deal that runs until mid-January.

Welcome to Reading Football Club, Andy! 🤝 We are delighted to announce the signing of former-Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, who signs on a short-term deal until mid-January.#WelcomeAndy | #Royals150 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 15, 2021

The 32-year-old has been without a club since he was released by Newcastle United in the summer and whilst he was linked with a switch to the Royals ahead of the current campaign, nothing materialised.

However, that interest clearly didn’t go away, as Reading announced his arrival on their official site this evening.

It’s fair to say that the move has divided opinion among the fan base. For some, it’s a low-risk move that strengthens an area of the squad that is weak after injuries to key men.

Yet, for others, they’ve brought in an injury-prone player who is going to struggle to make an impact considering he has only agreed a contract for the next two months.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the support on Twitter…

Awful signing — ͏. (@rfcben1) November 15, 2021

We’ve just signed one of the best strikers in the league on a low-risk deal! Great bit of business! — Jack (@jackmoore_1871) November 15, 2021

It'll take him 5 weeks to get fit…we're be lucky if he makes 4/5 appearances max! — Clare Satterly (@claresatterly) November 15, 2021

Get in there big man. Welcome to the mighty ROYALS…. @ReadingFC … — Kieron hedges (@kezrat) November 15, 2021

Top signing, hope we can keep him for a couple of years — royaldave (@Royalbluedhj) November 15, 2021

Injured by Friday? Would not be surprised. If we can get some games out of him we should be ok. — Paul Hawkins 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Abbykins2010) November 15, 2021

Taking us up — Olly D 🦏 (@Olly49572250) November 15, 2021