Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Awful’, ‘Great bit of business’ – Contrasting reactions from these Reading fans as transfer announced

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Reading have signed former England striker Andy Carroll on a deal that runs until mid-January.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since he was released by Newcastle United in the summer and whilst he was linked with a switch to the Royals ahead of the current campaign, nothing materialised.

However, that interest clearly didn’t go away, as Reading announced his arrival on their official site this evening.

It’s fair to say that the move has divided opinion among the fan base. For some, it’s a low-risk move that strengthens an area of the squad that is weak after injuries to key men.

Can you remember the score from Reading’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

How did Steve Coppell's side get on against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the 06/07 Premier League season?

Yet, for others, they’ve brought in an injury-prone player who is going to struggle to make an impact considering he has only agreed a contract for the next two months.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Awful’, ‘Great bit of business’ – Contrasting reactions from these Reading fans as transfer announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: