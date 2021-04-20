‘Awful’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans aren’t impressed by one player’s performance v Brentford

Cardiff City were forced to settle for a point on Tuesday evening, as they drew 1-1 with promotion-chasing Brentford.

The Bluebirds took the lead in the second-half, as Kieffer Moore scored his second penalty in as many matches, after Sid Nelson’s header was handled by a Brentford player.

But that lead was short-lived as Tarique Fosu-Henry’s effort from distance managed to beat Alex Smithies in the Cardiff goal, with it being a strike that the Cardiff goalkeeper won’t want to see again, as the initial effort was straight at him.

Cardiff held on to earn a point from the game though, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly, with the play-offs now officially out of their reach.

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Smithies’ role in Brentford’s equaliser, with a number of fans calling for him to be dropped from the starting XI.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Phillips conceded 5, none of which was his fault at Sheffield Wednesday and was dropped, but Smithies has had constant nightmares since coming back in and is still starting? — amity (@theglxxm) April 20, 2021

Get him off that pitch, what an idiot — Isaac Grist (@GristIsaac) April 20, 2021

How many mistakes is he allowed to make before he’s dropped — Owen Goldberg (@owengoldberg1) April 20, 2021

Laughable by Smithies. Awful — Robert Reid (@RobertReid64) April 20, 2021

Drop him now — christian🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@christiantobz) April 20, 2021

Seriously get smithies out of this club now!!!! — Clarkey🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Clarkey995) April 20, 2021

Phillips back in next game, Smithies out the door in the summer — Jonathan (@Jonatha05884996) April 20, 2021

could been all three points there if smithies didn’t make a mistake — Rhys (@Rhysjones48) April 20, 2021

Get rid of smithies right now — CCFCftw123 (@CCFCFTW123) April 20, 2021

Smithies cost us the game, next 3 play different players especially the youngsters. — Ellis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ellisccfc03) April 20, 2021

Smithies blowing us all 3 points again🙄 https://t.co/yT2VoXVD7W — Man_Like_Cass🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Man_Like_Cass) April 20, 2021

smithies can't catch a ball — Evan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfcevan) April 20, 2021