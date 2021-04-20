Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Brentford

‘Awful’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans aren’t impressed by one player’s performance v Brentford

Published

7 mins ago

on

Cardiff City were forced to settle for a point on Tuesday evening, as they drew 1-1 with promotion-chasing Brentford. 

The Bluebirds took the lead in the second-half, as Kieffer Moore scored his second penalty in as many matches, after Sid Nelson’s header was handled by a Brentford player.

But that lead was short-lived as Tarique Fosu-Henry’s effort from distance managed to beat Alex Smithies in the Cardiff goal, with it being a strike that the Cardiff goalkeeper won’t want to see again, as the initial effort was straight at him.

Cardiff held on to earn a point from the game though, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly, with the play-offs now officially out of their reach.

Are these facts about Cardiff City's shirts from over the years genuine or fake?

1 of 22

Cardiff City changed their home shirts from blue to red in 2012.

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Smithies’ role in Brentford’s equaliser, with a number of fans calling for him to be dropped from the starting XI.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Awful’, ‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans aren’t impressed by one player’s performance v Brentford

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: