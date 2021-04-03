Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

'Awful from him' – These Norwich fans were left frustrated by one man in Preston draw

Published

18 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating day for Norwich City in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship on Friday, as they were held to a late 1-1 draw by Preston North End at Deepdale.

Things started well for a Canaries side that showed plenty of changes as a result of players returning late from the international break, as Emi Buendia struck to put Daniel Farke’s side ahead with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

But with virtually the last kick of the game, Brad Potts’ deflected strike was enough to snatch a point for the hosts, leaving Norwich to reflect on two points dropped in the battle for a place in the Premier League.

Things however, could have been rather different for Norwich, had it not been for a number of chances to extend their lead, that were missed in somewhat uncharacteristic fashion by top scorer Teemu Pukki.

That is not something that went unnoticed amongst the Canaries fanbase, with plenty seemingly left disappointed with the striker’s performance, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 31-year-old.


