‘Awful from him’ – These Norwich fans were left frustrated by one man in Preston draw

It was a frustrating day for Norwich City in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship on Friday, as they were held to a late 1-1 draw by Preston North End at Deepdale.

Things started well for a Canaries side that showed plenty of changes as a result of players returning late from the international break, as Emi Buendia struck to put Daniel Farke’s side ahead with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

But with virtually the last kick of the game, Brad Potts’ deflected strike was enough to snatch a point for the hosts, leaving Norwich to reflect on two points dropped in the battle for a place in the Premier League.

Can you get at least 15/20 on this Norwich midfielder quiz?

1 of 20 In what year did Lukas Rupp sign for Norwich City? 2018 2019 2020 2021

Things however, could have been rather different for Norwich, had it not been for a number of chances to extend their lead, that were missed in somewhat uncharacteristic fashion by top scorer Teemu Pukki.

That is not something that went unnoticed amongst the Canaries fanbase, with plenty seemingly left disappointed with the striker’s performance, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 31-year-old.

The unbeaten run continues. Unlucky deflection at the end. Pukki, you have to make those chances. You absolutely have to if you want to make an impact in the PL. Rest up you yellows #ncfc #otbc #canarycall — Antony Copland (@SprowstonAC88) April 2, 2021

That’s genuinely killed my motivation…. Pukki should have had 3 at least today awful from him, One massive performance was Andrew Omobamidele he was class! We move on to Huddersfield and hopefully we have Skipp & Aarons back! #NCFC — LooneyHoon FM21 World Record Holder (@LooneyHoon__) April 2, 2021

Not sure what to say after that. The only criticism you can have of the performance was Pukki’s finishing, which after the run he’s been on is incredibly harsh. Just unbelievably unlucky #ncfc — Fin Stevens (@fin131_) April 2, 2021

Ref was awful but Pukki has to finish one of those chances #ncfc — No I don’t know Henry VI (@YerWhiteWhale) April 2, 2021

Here’s a controversial one. Pukki really should’ve scored at least twice today. He won’t get as many chances if we go up & needs to be more clinical. Never thought I’d write that tweet. #canarycall #ncfc — Richard Lain-Smith 💛💚 (@RichardJSmith1) April 2, 2021

Pukki really has lost his shooting boots today #ncfc — The Norfolk Sonic 💛💚 (@Ginger_Canary) April 2, 2021