‘Awful ever since joining’, ‘Needs replacing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans fume at ‘liability’ following Norwich loss

Nottingham Forest were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Norwich City last night and many fans have been left fuming by the performance of Fulham loanee Cyrus Christie.

Norwich dominated the first half at Carrow Road but the visitors stayed strong until Jacob Lungi Sorensen’s effort snuck through Brice Samba in injury time.

Anthony Knockaert grabbed an equaliser in the 74th minute – Forest’s first goal since the 7th of November – but Emi Buendia’s deflected strike three minutes later was enough to ensure all three points stayed with the Canaries.

Chris Hughton’s men were forced to do a lot of defending last night, with Norwich having 57% of possession and taking 20 shots, but despite the narrow margin of victory it doesn’t seem as if Reds supporters were particularly impressed with their defensive line.

Christie, the right-back that joined on loan from Fulham in the summer and has been a regular fixture in the Forest side this term, drew particular criticism from the City Ground faithful for his performance against the Canaries.

The 28-year-old has caught a fair amount of flak in recent weeks and things were no different following the defeat to Norwich City – with some fans suggesting he was at fault for the opening goal.

I’ve seen some right backs at Forest in 30 odd years including the likes of Eaden/Perch/Curtis/Lichaj but I’d take all those 4 currently over Christie #NFFC — SouthWestRed (@red_till_death) December 9, 2020

Expensive so wouldn't extend Knockaert's loan… Christie isn't up to it, so he needs replacing. Not sure how I feel about Freeman. Sell Grabban if Lamouchi wants him and they pay good money. What an awful year 2020 has been. — NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) December 9, 2020

I've never been a fan of Jenko but I'd rather see him play than Christie. The amount of mistakes Christie makes in defensive positions is unbelievable. — David (@dhedley9) December 9, 2020

I’m staying in camp optimistic and hoping our luck will turn. Will say that Christie looking a liability though and if Jordan Smith had been in goal the last 2 games he’d have hammered! Desperate for January window!#nffc — Stuart Hosking (@Stubob7) December 9, 2020

Christie shouldn’t even be in the squad. Has been awful ever since joining — Jack (@JackSDlaz) December 9, 2020

Another goal coming from Christie not doing his job. He's nowhere near good enough #NFFC — David (@dhedley9) December 9, 2020

Christie is truly awful. Give Jenkinson a run out. Players need to know there’s competition for their place. Clough would never have accepted this kind of below par performance – player would’ve been dropped. #nffc — Catherine Hinam (@catherine_hinam) December 9, 2020

Don’t like to blame it on individuals, but im pretty sure Cyrus Christie is at some kind of fault for an opposition goal every single week & Samba not much better ☹️ #nffc — Ed Barnes (@Ed_forest90) December 9, 2020