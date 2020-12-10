Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Awful ever since joining’, ‘Needs replacing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans fume at ‘liability’ following Norwich loss

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Norwich City last night and many fans have been left fuming by the performance of Fulham loanee Cyrus Christie. 

Norwich dominated the first half at Carrow Road but the visitors stayed strong until Jacob Lungi Sorensen’s effort snuck through Brice Samba in injury time.

Anthony Knockaert grabbed an equaliser in the 74th minute – Forest’s first goal since the 7th of November – but Emi Buendia’s deflected strike three minutes later was enough to ensure all three points stayed with the Canaries.

Chris Hughton’s men were forced to do a lot of defending last night, with Norwich having 57% of possession and taking 20 shots, but despite the narrow margin of victory it doesn’t seem as if Reds supporters were particularly impressed with their defensive line.

Christie, the right-back that joined on loan from Fulham in the summer and has been a regular fixture in the Forest side this term, drew particular criticism from the City Ground faithful for his performance against the Canaries.

The big festive Nottingham Forest quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20

Who is Forest's number 6?

The 28-year-old has caught a fair amount of flak in recent weeks and things were no different following the defeat to Norwich City – with some fans suggesting he was at fault for the opening goal.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Awful ever since joining’, ‘Needs replacing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans fume at ‘liability’ following Norwich loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: