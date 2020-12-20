Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Awful’, ‘Doesn’t add up’ – Many Cardiff fans react to key figure following Norwich defeat

Published

10 mins ago

on

Cardiff slipped further off the pace in the race of the top-six following a 2-0 defeat at leaders Norwich City on Saturday.

Neil Harris’ side have bounced back from their South Wales derby defeat to Swansea City last weekend by coming out on top in a five-goal thriller against Birmingham City in midweek.

However, the Bluebirds were second best throughout the game at Carrow Road, testing Canaries goalkeeper Michael McGovern three times during the 90 minutes.

And goals in either half from Emiliano Buendia and the returning Todd Cantwell condemned Cardiff to their seven league defeat of the campaign, which is just four fewer than the Welsh outfit suffered throughout the whole of last season.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Cardiff City’s academy?

1 of 22

James Collins

Harris’ side have slipped to 10th in the Championship standings, and have dropped four points adrift of those top-six places a clash with highflying Brentford on Boxing Day.

We’ve been looking at how the Cardiff faithful have been reacting to their latest setback, and it’s fair to say the plenty are still clearly unhappy with manager Harris.

Check the best responses on Twitter below:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Awful’, ‘Doesn’t add up’ – Many Cardiff fans react to key figure following Norwich defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: