‘Awful’, ‘Doesn’t add up’ – Many Cardiff fans react to key figure following Norwich defeat

Cardiff slipped further off the pace in the race of the top-six following a 2-0 defeat at leaders Norwich City on Saturday.

Neil Harris’ side have bounced back from their South Wales derby defeat to Swansea City last weekend by coming out on top in a five-goal thriller against Birmingham City in midweek.

However, the Bluebirds were second best throughout the game at Carrow Road, testing Canaries goalkeeper Michael McGovern three times during the 90 minutes.

And goals in either half from Emiliano Buendia and the returning Todd Cantwell condemned Cardiff to their seven league defeat of the campaign, which is just four fewer than the Welsh outfit suffered throughout the whole of last season.

Harris’ side have slipped to 10th in the Championship standings, and have dropped four points adrift of those top-six places a clash with highflying Brentford on Boxing Day.

We’ve been looking at how the Cardiff faithful have been reacting to their latest setback, and it’s fair to say the plenty are still clearly unhappy with manager Harris.

Check the best responses on Twitter below:

Decisions like this merely serve to emphasize why Harris is not the man to take CCFC forward. https://t.co/06qr3cU6pu — Ant (@antccfc) December 19, 2020

Harris saying we look leggy etc but why not play the fresh players like benkovic? Doesn’t add up Neil sorry! — Jamie CCFC Anderson (@JamieAnderson93) December 19, 2020

Ahahah the board and harris wanted to be top 6 by Christmas bahahahaha were hilarious — Tràvïš 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🪐5️⃣ (@Travis_CCFC) December 19, 2020

HARRIS OUT! — Kevin (@Trevor4CCFC) December 19, 2020

Neil Harris you talk about being mentally strong and yet your players once again have shown a lack of it! Desire, hunger, bravery? All of that was lacking! Please can Marlon pack be sold in January along with a few others! — Jamie CCFC Anderson (@JamieAnderson93) December 19, 2020

Tier 5 means you're forced to support Cardiff City through the Neil Harris tenure — StevieDE83 (@StevieDE83) December 20, 2020

Unfortunately for all us Cardiff City fans we have to face facts, Neil Harris is awful, doesn’t even have a plan A, get rid, we have only 3 players worth keeping 1/Keifer Moore 2/ Alex Smithies and 3 is on loan, the rest are no where near good enough. Time to rebuild #<o>o/<o> — andy gulley (@andy_gulley) December 19, 2020

Cardiff going absolutely nowhere with Harris in charge — David Goddard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DaioGoddard) December 19, 2020

Evan when Cardiff lost under Neil Warnock we still had good chances , the board need to sack him not just because we lost to Norwich but it the style of play and the team just ain’t buying Harris and his tactics.#harrisout — Owain.c (@owain_c) December 19, 2020

Cardiff please get rid of Harris — waldo (@WallaceLiam) December 19, 2020