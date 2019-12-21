‘Awful’, ‘Disappointing’ – Plenty of Leeds fans react to final outcome of Fulham clash

Leeds United squandered the chance to climb to the Championship summit in time for Christmas as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against play-off challengers Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Elland Road outfit were handed two early blows when Pablo Hernandez was forced off with an early injury before they fell behind to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty, but Patrick Bamford then levelled the scores in the 54th minute with a simple tap-in.

However, the Whites then fell behind for the second time in the match when Josh Onomah scored in the 69th minute, and the scoreline then remained 2-1 at the final whistle as Leeds suffered their third away defeat of the season, with each of these coming in London.

The result also brought to an end Leeds’ 11-game unbeaten run which had seen them firmly cement their spot in the Championship’s automatic promotion zone, and this means they are still nine points clear of third-placed Fulham despite the defeat.

Leeds took to Twitter at full-time to confirm news of the loss:

Plenty of Leeds supporters responded to this by criticising their side’s performance against Scott Parker’s men, while others directed the blame at the referee and claimed there should be no need for panic given Leeds’ nine-point cushion.

Here are some of the responses…

1 point from 6, 5 goals conceded and Pabs gone lame…It's natures way of telling us to stop getting carried away 😀 — LUFC Noel (@NoelMUR71904709) December 21, 2019

Outrageous performance from the ref cost us there. — Yosh Cawthorne (@cawthornejosh) December 21, 2019

9 point gap We put it right against Preston — James (@JamesWood501) December 21, 2019

Disappointing. Hope we can go get a few wins now — Jolyon Smalley (@jolyon_smalley) December 21, 2019

Dust off and go again. They’re a top team who will be up there come the end of the season. Everyone else is dropping points around us. Let’s go again on Thursday 💪 #lufc — Josh Panch Stott💙💛 (@joshstott94) December 21, 2019

Awful. First decent side we play in weeks and we don’t turn up. — carl smith (@carlsmith_88) December 21, 2019

Top at Christmas is a jink for us, I'll take second 👍⚽️ — Freddie Scovell Esq. (@FreddieScovell) December 21, 2019