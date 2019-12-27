Connect with us

‘Awful decision’ – These Leeds United fans reflect after player departure is confirmed

Leeds United have confirmed that Jack Clarke’s loan from Tottenham Hotspur has been terminated and he will return to the club ahead of the January window.

Having burst onto the scene under Marcelo Bielsa last season, Jack Clarke became a wanted youngster and sealed a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019 before Mauricio Pochettino immediately loaned him back to Elland Road to continue his development under his mentor, Bielsa.

The loan was sanctioned under the impression that Clarke would continue to play regular first-team football in the Championship, but this hasn’t happened for the winger as he struggles for any form of playing time for the Whites.

Clarke has made just one league appearance this season, coming off the bench to help Leeds to a 2-1 win over Luton Town last month, and has since fallen even further down the pecking order behind fellow youngster Jordan Stevens, who got the nod at Fulham last week.

There were growing concerns that Tottenham wouldn’t be happy to see their £10million man sitting on the bench and in the under-23s, while there will be a whole host of teams eager to take him off Jose Mourinho’s hands for the rest of the season.

This has culminated in Leeds confirming today that Clarke will return to his parent club ahead of the January transfer window.

Here, we take a look at how fans have responded to the news that Spurs have recalled their summer signing from Leeds…

