‘Awful decision’ – These Leeds United fans reflect after player departure is confirmed

Leeds United have confirmed that Jack Clarke’s loan from Tottenham Hotspur has been terminated and he will return to the club ahead of the January window.

Having burst onto the scene under Marcelo Bielsa last season, Jack Clarke became a wanted youngster and sealed a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019 before Mauricio Pochettino immediately loaned him back to Elland Road to continue his development under his mentor, Bielsa.

The loan was sanctioned under the impression that Clarke would continue to play regular first-team football in the Championship, but this hasn’t happened for the winger as he struggles for any form of playing time for the Whites.

Clarke has made just one league appearance this season, coming off the bench to help Leeds to a 2-1 win over Luton Town last month, and has since fallen even further down the pecking order behind fellow youngster Jordan Stevens, who got the nod at Fulham last week.

There were growing concerns that Tottenham wouldn’t be happy to see their £10million man sitting on the bench and in the under-23s, while there will be a whole host of teams eager to take him off Jose Mourinho’s hands for the rest of the season.

This has culminated in Leeds confirming today that Clarke will return to his parent club ahead of the January transfer window.

Here, we take a look at how fans have responded to the news that Spurs have recalled their summer signing from Leeds…

Thankyou for Aston Villa away x — Keiran (@lufckeiran19) December 27, 2019

All the best Jack, villa away was fab and will always be remembered x — Louisa Wade (@LouisaWade_) December 27, 2019

How much can you remember about Leeds United in 2019?

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe

League one player at best hasn’t been the same since boro — Calum Robinson (@CalumRobinson13) December 27, 2019

Goodbye Jack & best of luck @SpursOfficial — Rod Christopher (@rodchristopher9) December 27, 2019

Awful decision, will come back to haunt us when we bottle again. — george (@georgeIufc) December 27, 2019

Went for a premier league move far too early in his career. Gonna ruin him this. — Gabriel (@bethgabriel_) December 27, 2019

Feel for the kid, everything was going his way exciting to watch, has that freak injury all goes wrong, gets sold and comes back and bielsa never fancied him, would love to know the actual reasons as bielsa liked him last season, hope he gets out on loan and plays some matches — Robert James (@Robertkas86) December 27, 2019

Can’t blame them tbh…..bet he’s not too bothered working under Mourinho is not a bad move surely — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) December 27, 2019

Aaaaaand that’s his career over — Martyn 💙💛 (@martyn_ss) December 27, 2019

Oh well. Will be playing in the reserves for Tottenham or loaned out to a mid table Championship club. We’re 2nd and he’s barely had a kick. That’s professional football folks, harsh reality. — Lewis Collins (@lewiscollins26) December 27, 2019