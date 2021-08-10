‘Awful decision’, ‘Seems mental this’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to recent transfer news

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Hayden Coulson has joined Ipswich Town on a season long loan.

The left back is the latest new arrival in a long line of new signings at the Sky Bet League One club and will be looking to impress during his stint at Portman Road.

Coulson played 22 times for Boro last season and will be hoping that he can impress Neil Warnock during his time in East Anglia.

The 23-year-old defender currently has two years remaining on his contract at the Riverside Stadium.

Naturally the news of Coulson’s departure didn’t take long to reach the Middlesbrough faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Middlesbrough’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Which player scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the 2006/07 season? James Morrison Mark Viduka Stewart Downing Yakubu

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as they commented on Coulson’s loan move down south to link up with Ipswich Town.

Awful decision. One of our better players and will make it to the prem one day — tomas (@Walshevik) August 9, 2021

Overrated, the amount of mistakes he makes/made is never talked about. I hope he goes to Ipswich and tightens up his game. — Philhall_4 (@4Philhall) August 9, 2021

Best of luck Hayden u will b back I am certain of that good club Ipswich play regularly and u will b flying 👍 — Stewart Bell (@StewartBell23) August 9, 2021

Good luck Hayden. Hope he can help Ipswich back up. They're a good club — Kevin (@Kevinho_2) August 9, 2021

Announce replacement then ! Neil did say he wouldn’t be leaving until a replacement was in 👀 — Andy MacFarlane (@andy_macca89) August 9, 2021

Definitely need another left back in now. Good luck to him though — Adam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Adam_Macadie) August 9, 2021

Massive season for him hope he smashes it there — 🇦🇷John-Michael 🇦🇷 (@JohnM_25) August 9, 2021

He’ll rip that league up. Good luck Hayden! — Phil Swain (@philswain90) August 9, 2021

Good move for him. Get his confidence back and return, maybe to a new manager, next summer to hopefully reignite his Boro career. Still rate him. https://t.co/0ncWcZZNzN — Rob Scott (@RobSc0tt) August 9, 2021

Seems mental this. Always does a job when given a chance, left footed, can play several positions. https://t.co/gcQeebDnc2 — Eojsewob (@EojSewob) August 9, 2021

Must mean an incoming left back is imminent surely… https://t.co/kVSGJkRAgD — Gabriel (@ghjrob) August 9, 2021