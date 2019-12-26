‘Awful decision’ – Many Derby fans react to latest report over 25/y-o’s future

Derby supporters are not happy after it had been suggested that striker Jack Marriott could leave for Hull City during the January window.

Marriott has struggled to find his best form in front of goal during the first half of the campaign, having managed to register just one goal and one assist in 17 Championship appearances so far the term, which has been a result of mixture of the Rams not really providing enough service for him and also the striker suffering from fitness problems.

However, the 25-year-old demonstrated that he has the potential to make a real impact for the Rams when he is fully fit, having registered ten goals and provided four assists in 36 Championship appearances for Derby as they secured a place in the play-off places last term.

Phillip Cocu’s side could be in need of the striker re-finding that form for them this season, with the Rams having struggled for goals during the first half of the campaign, especially away from home having lost their last six on the road without scoring a single goal.

That could leave Cocu looking to add to his attacking options in January, to provide support to the likes of Chris Martin, Martyn Waghorn and Marriott, and were the Rams to bring in another forward in the winter window that could potentially push Marriott down the pecking order for the second half of the season.

That could explain why Marriott is now being linked with a potential loan move to Hull City in January, with the striker thought to be currently frustrated with his lack of recent minutes, with Cocu having preferred Martin up front to him over the last few weeks.

Here then, we take a look at what Derby supporters have been saying about the prospect of Marriott leaving on loan in January…

This would be an awful awful decision, natural born goal scorers are very very rare. This guy is up there with the best in the division given the service. He’ll play prem one day. It’s odd that we are struggling for goals and we’re planning to take away our best finisher ? — Steven Howard (@dailyasanovic) December 24, 2019

Get some decent wide players and he’s be laughing to 15-20 a season. Absolute zilch service — GC (@Feisty1UAre) December 24, 2019

It would mean bringing in a striker to cover the loss – what a waste of time . Just give him a run of games with proper service and he’ll deliver . — sp castle (@fearsatanremix) December 24, 2019

Would not contemplate selling him. A loan would be good for him but ultimetly he should be in our starting line up! — Wils (@PWils0n07) December 24, 2019

Terrible business for us, should be starting games — Stefan🇳🇱Broo🐑e (@StefanBroome) December 24, 2019

Makes sense to me. We’ve got Waghorn and Martin to play up front, who are scoring regularly, and we never get injuries, so why would we need someone like Marriott? — Andrew Pattison (@AJ_Pattison) December 24, 2019

I’m a fan, but he has to get fit and stay fit to get a run in the team 🐑 — Phil (@WestSussexRam) December 24, 2019