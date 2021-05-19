‘Awful decision’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of QPR fans are left frustrated by club’s recent player announcement

QPR have announced that goalkeeper Joe Lumley will leave the club to sign for Middlesbrough when his contract with the Rs expires this summer.

Lumley has been with the club for a number of years, after progressing through their academy system. He has made 84 appearances in total for QPR’s senior team.

But the shot-stopper has found regular game time hard to come by this season, with Lumley making just six appearances for the Rs.

He has often been behind Seny Dieng in the pecking order in Mark Warburton’s plans for the first-team, which resulted in him being sent out on loan to both Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers during the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s set to move to Middlesbrough though, with Neil Warnock looking to add to his squad ahead of the new league campaign, which gets under way in August.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to react to the news of Lumley’s departure being confirmed this summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

would have been great to keep him around the club, but he’s young and deserves first team football. He’s shown he’s more than good enough at this level. — jude. (@Judecairns_) May 19, 2021

Never heard anything but good about Joe so I wish him well and good luck. Overall sorry to see Joe go but money talks. — Richard Bristow (@richardbristow8) May 19, 2021

I could cry,been my favourite player ever since he came in. Go make the prem for us Lummers💪💙 — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) May 19, 2021

Gutted to see him go , can’t blame him if he’s going to be first choice. All the best Joe always have his all👍🏼 — Joe (@Joe00595712) May 19, 2021

He isn't comfortable enough with his feet. Which is so so important in todays modern game. Good luck to him.. — Luniverse (@al_da_drone) May 19, 2021

Seemed to have a great attitude and team spirit. Good luck Joe. — Monkey (@MonkeyPicks) May 19, 2021

awful decision — BRING JOHANSEN BACK (@Finn_QPR) May 19, 2021

Not sure this is the correct choice for me 😞 — Bradley Platt (@Bradley_QPRFC) May 19, 2021

Actually gutted — Thomas Hurst (@HurstyGames) May 19, 2021

Best of luck lummers! Sad to see you go! https://t.co/8jdrM3BKYZ — Aaron Vieira (@HDpridex) May 19, 2021