‘Awful decision’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of QPR fans are left frustrated by club’s recent player announcement

Published

7 mins ago

on

QPR have announced that goalkeeper Joe Lumley will leave the club to sign for Middlesbrough when his contract with the Rs expires this summer. 

Lumley has been with the club for a number of years, after progressing through their academy system. He has made 84 appearances in total for QPR’s senior team.

But the shot-stopper has found regular game time hard to come by this season, with Lumley making just six appearances for the Rs.

He has often been behind Seny Dieng in the pecking order in Mark Warburton’s plans for the first-team, which resulted in him being sent out on loan to both Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers during the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s set to move to Middlesbrough though, with Neil Warnock looking to add to his squad ahead of the new league campaign, which gets under way in August.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to react to the news of Lumley’s departure being confirmed this summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


