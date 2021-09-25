Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Awful decision’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to Matt Crooks’ dismissal

Published

3 mins ago

on

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to the decision which saw Matt Crooks receive a red card in their clash with Reading.

Boro suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against a makeshift Royals outfit at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading took the lead in the second-half of this particular clash as Alen Halilovic netted his first goal of the season for the hosts.

Middlesbrough responded to this setback by putting Veljko Paunovic’s side under a considerable amount of pressure during the closing stages.

Boro were reduced to ten-men in the 86th minute after Matt Crooks collided with goalkeeper Luke Southwood after trying to equalise for his side.

Neil Warnock’s side then came close to levelling the clash in stoppage-time as shot-stopper Joe Lumley headed wide from Paddy McNair’s corner.

After witnessing Crooks’ contentious red card, plenty of Middlesbrough fans reacted to the dismissal on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Middlesbrough have now lost three of their last four league games and will be looking to bounce back from this latest setback when they host Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.


