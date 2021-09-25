‘Awful decision’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to Matt Crooks’ dismissal

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to the decision which saw Matt Crooks receive a red card in their clash with Reading.

Boro suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against a makeshift Royals outfit at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading took the lead in the second-half of this particular clash as Alen Halilovic netted his first goal of the season for the hosts.

Middlesbrough responded to this setback by putting Veljko Paunovic’s side under a considerable amount of pressure during the closing stages.

Boro were reduced to ten-men in the 86th minute after Matt Crooks collided with goalkeeper Luke Southwood after trying to equalise for his side.

Neil Warnock’s side then came close to levelling the clash in stoppage-time as shot-stopper Joe Lumley headed wide from Paddy McNair’s corner.

After witnessing Crooks’ contentious red card, plenty of Middlesbrough fans reacted to the dismissal on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Awful decision, let's not use that as an excuse that performance was dreadful and Warnock is done. The blokes out of ideas the modern game does not suit him. — chris overfield (@C__Overfield) September 25, 2021

Terrible decision but we don’t deserve anything from this game, Shocking performance. — Jack Charlton (@Jackcharlton54) September 25, 2021

Every right to challenge. Their gk played for it but shouldnt distract from a very poor performance #utb — Dc Tracy O'Hara Qpm (@MsOHara71) September 25, 2021

One of the worst decisions you'll see this season, but doesn't change the fact that we were awful and deserved to lose. — H (@ppnd84) September 25, 2021

What an awful decision, can’t blame the ref for our poor performance but he’s been awful all game. — We're Middlesbrough! (@We_are_Boro) September 25, 2021

Honestly this is beyond a joke now — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) September 25, 2021

Worst officiated league in the world — Flinn Gilroy (@FlinnGilroy) September 25, 2021

That is the most embarrassing decision I’ve seen all season, and that’s saying something — Alex Hall (@boro_alex2) September 25, 2021

Not even a booking. — Will 𝟟 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇦🇷 (@mfcwill) September 25, 2021

Middlesbrough have now lost three of their last four league games and will be looking to bounce back from this latest setback when they host Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.