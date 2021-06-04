‘Awful business’, ‘no loyalty’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to significant player news

Many Portsmouth fans have been reacting to the news that Ben Close could soon be departing the club for Doncaster Rovers, with it being stated on Twitter earlier today that a move appears to be in the pipeline.

The Pompey academy graduate is one of a host of players who are set to find themselves out of contract at Fratton Park this summer, with the club said to have offered him a new deal.

There was an option in Close’s current contract for the club to trigger a 12 month extension, however it is said that they have put forward fresh terms for a new deal that is based around the player accepting reduced wages as Pompey look to cut costs.

This has led to Doncaster moving in for the player, with it being confirmed on Twitter by reporter Andrew Moon and other journalists that the deal could be sealed next Monday.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the news from the Pompey faithful via social media.

Do we really want to lose the homegrown lads and can we really not compete in the salary department with these clubs @mrandrewmoon ? I thought our process was about home grown talent and their development? Not as if Ben and Jack are in their 30’s and chasing one final payday.. — Darren Box (@darrenbox) June 4, 2021

Funny that all these players are only linked with other league one teams. Tells me we’ve done the right thing. We want players that would be comfortable in championship. — Chill and Bill (@ChillandBill1) June 4, 2021

This is an awful strategy, we’re not gonna sign anyone better than the likes of MacGillivray, Whatmough and Close for less than they want especially if we have to pay a transfer fee. Eisners showing no ambition at all here and in 2 years we’ll regret it. — 🇬🇧🐮Championship 22/23 (@BlueArmyAlex) June 4, 2021

Also tho these players say about being loyal and live the club but bigger wages come along and they are off . There is no loyalty anynore . Yes they have families to support I get that but still on more than most of us . — Mark Roser (@MarkRoser9) June 4, 2021

Loving the clear out. Won’t miss Ben Close’s sideways and backwards passing, and playing the invisible Man in away games. — Velimir Zajec parody (@VelimirZajec) June 4, 2021

Club probably offered him 100 quid and a nelson the dog scarf 🤦‍♂️ — jamie farrell (@fazzer84) June 4, 2021

First positive bit of transfer news — Adam Mussell (@AGMussell) June 4, 2021

We are absolutely dusted https://t.co/ZtAd8s2T7L — Jordan (@JordanCrane97) June 4, 2021

Awful business, Close is by far our best technical player and the best passer of the ball at the club. Will be an excellent signing for Doncaster. #Pompey https://t.co/pA5UldjsaW — Luke Hookings (@lukehookings) June 4, 2021