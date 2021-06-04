Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Awful business’, ‘no loyalty’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to significant player news

Many Portsmouth fans have been reacting to the news that Ben Close could soon be departing the club for Doncaster Rovers, with it being stated on Twitter earlier today that a move appears to be in the pipeline. 

The Pompey academy graduate is one of a host of players who are set to find themselves out of contract at Fratton Park this summer, with the club said to have offered him a new deal.

There was an option in Close’s current contract for the club to trigger a 12 month extension, however it is said that they have put forward fresh terms for a new deal that is based around the player accepting reduced wages as Pompey look to cut costs.

This has led to Doncaster moving in for the player, with it being confirmed on Twitter by reporter Andrew Moon and other journalists that the deal could be sealed next Monday.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the news from the Pompey faithful via social media.


Article title: 'Awful business', 'no loyalty' – Many Portsmouth fans react to significant player news

