‘Awful at the moment’, ‘Talisman’ – The tweets that best sum-up Portsmouth star’s erratic season so far

It has been another season filled with drama for Portsmouth football club as they once again look to break into the Championship following many years in the wilderness.

Last year saw them beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Sunderland so Kenny Jackett and co. will be keen to go one better and go up automatically when the current term does finally draw to a close.

Currently sat in fourth place with 11 matches left to play, one person who will surely prove key in the run-in is winger Ronan Curtis.

The Irishman has netted 11 goals and assisted five more from out wide so far this campaign. But has not all been smooth sailing for the 22-year-old.

Here we take a look at Tweets which sum-up his term so far…

Bad times – Burgess at RB? Naylor at CB? Pitman stripped of captaincy then played & does nothing still some fans love him, Marquis looks a shadow and Curtis is Awful at the moment. Recruitment has been terrible and KJ seems 2 have lost it. Good job we play scum next week.#pompey — Good Morning Pompey! (@MorningPompey) September 17, 2019

Curtis awful, Walkes issues being highlighted when playing against quality. Saying that defence ain't do great overall. Happy with some of the link up play going forward. Crossing in play & set pieces awful for second week running. Sunderland look beatable defensively #pompey — Jackettsjacket (@jackettsjacket) August 17, 2019

Some musings. Walkes – great defensively, awful going forward. Downing-solid good old fashioned centre half. Cannon looked impressive but should have scored. Harness promising, Curtis was rubbish, flattering to deceive once again #Pompey — Dan Horton (@Real_Dan_Horton) August 10, 2019

It is safe to say that it was not the best start to the campaign for Curtis.

He scored just twice in the opening 12 matches of the season as Pompey struggled as a whole to live up to pre-season expectations, floundering in mid-table and a lot of players were feeling the brunt of the fans’ angst.

Amazing news to top off a great weekend. Curtis has earned this contract with a major dose of swagger 🔥#Pompey’s talisman locked up until 2023 and has the ability to be a very good Championship player for us. The most important signing of 2020? https://t.co/E8BZhpBhtO pic.twitter.com/beHxy5KmMP — Hugh Bunce (@puckdropuk) February 2, 2020

That's honestly such a good win. Stuck it out at times but did so well with out chances. Curtis is unreal. #Pompey — Sam Manton (@sam_manton) January 28, 2020

But how he turned it around is to be massively respected and shows a lot about Curtis as a person.

It was during November and December when he really started to show his class again, scoring seven in seven ahead of the turn of the calendar year, something which proved a big help in turning fan opinion around as well.

He has now failed to contribute to a goal in his last seven appearances, however, so it would not be a surprise to see some of them turn against him once again before the season is out.