Portsmouth

‘Awful at the moment’, ‘Talisman’ – The tweets that best sum-up Portsmouth star’s erratic season so far

Published

7 mins ago

on

It has been another season filled with drama for Portsmouth football club as they once again look to break into the Championship following many years in the wilderness.

Last year saw them beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Sunderland so Kenny Jackett and co. will be keen to go one better and go up automatically when the current term does finally draw to a close.

Currently sat in fourth place with 11 matches left to play, one person who will surely prove key in the run-in is winger Ronan Curtis.

The Irishman has netted 11 goals and assisted five more from out wide so far this campaign. But has not all been smooth sailing for the 22-year-old.

Here we take a look at Tweets which sum-up his term so far…

It is safe to say that it was not the best start to the campaign for Curtis.

He scored just twice in the opening 12 matches of the season as Pompey struggled as a whole to live up to pre-season expectations, floundering in mid-table and a lot of players were feeling the brunt of the fans’ angst.

But how he turned it around is to be massively respected and shows a lot about Curtis as a person.

It was during November and December when he really started to show his class again, scoring seven in seven ahead of the turn of the calendar year, something which proved a big help in turning fan opinion around as well.

He has now failed to contribute to a goal in his last seven appearances, however, so it would not be a surprise to see some of them turn against him once again before the season is out.


