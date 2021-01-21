‘Awful and horrible’, ‘Pray something changes’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to Middlesbrough defeat

Nottingham Forest couldn’t maintain their strong recent form as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough last night.

The promotion hopefuls took the lead through Britt Assombalonga, who was returning to the City Ground, before George Saville doubled the lead for Neil Warnock’s side shortly after the break.

Unfortunately for Chris Hughton’s men, they could have few complaints about the result, as they were second best for much of the game.

Loic Mbe Soh did pull one back for the Reds in stoppage time, but Forest’s night went from bad to worse when Yuri Ribeiro was sent off just before the final whistle.

The result leaves the East Midlands outfit in 20th position, and five points above the relegation zone. Worryingly for Forest though, all of the sides below them have games in hand.

As you would expect, the performance concerned Forest fans, who had been pleased with how the team had improved recently.

Here we look at some of the comments…

Worst performance in a month, need to find a way to break down good defensive teams, can't seem to do it this season. — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) January 20, 2021

Awful and horrible are simply to nice words for what this team showed tonight. Thinking of their wages and that all they do? How can you come with so little, and for some of them, behave so stupid. Turned a corner, so far from, grow up and do just close to what you get paid for! — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) January 20, 2021

Nothing makes sense to me with this club. Pray something changes 😩🙏 — Philip George (@philipgeorgeuk) January 20, 2021

I confess I was expecting a draw, but ok 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — 𖥻 ⭐ (@psychbugzz) January 20, 2021

Over half way through the transfer window and still no sign of any pace. Lg1 here we come! — Ryan lewis (@Rylew81) January 20, 2021

Embarrassing — Nick (@NJL82) January 20, 2021

Were in serious trouble this season — Dinner plate F.C (@lukekemp08) January 20, 2021