Nottingham Forest

‘Awful and horrible’, ‘Pray something changes’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to Middlesbrough defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest couldn’t maintain their strong recent form as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough last night.

The promotion hopefuls took the lead through Britt Assombalonga, who was returning to the City Ground, before George Saville doubled the lead for Neil Warnock’s side shortly after the break.

Unfortunately for Chris Hughton’s men, they could have few complaints about the result, as they were second best for much of the game.

Loic Mbe Soh did pull one back for the Reds in stoppage time, but Forest’s night went from bad to worse when Yuri Ribeiro was sent off just before the final whistle.

The result leaves the East Midlands outfit in 20th position, and five points above the relegation zone. Worryingly for Forest though, all of the sides below them have games in hand.

As you would expect, the performance concerned Forest fans, who had been pleased with how the team had improved recently.

Here we look at some of the comments…


