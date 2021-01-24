Many Nottingham Forest fans have been slating the performance of striker Lyle Taylor following the Reds’ 5-1 humbling away at Swansea City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Chris Hughton opted to make ten changes to his starting line-up for the trip to promotion-chasing Swansea, which left the Reds looking completely disjointed throughout the game with Steve Cooper’s side allowed to create chance after chance.

The defeat means Forest will now have to concentrate their full attention on avoiding relegation to League One.

One player that came back into the starting lineup was Taylor, who was brought into the side in place of the rested Lewis Grabban.

The 30-year-old needed to produce a strong performance to try and stake a claim for more regular game time in the Championship, but his display will have done little to persuade Hughton he should be featuring more often.

The forward was unable to hold the ball up well enough and link the play in the final third, losing the ball eight times in total (Sofascore). As a result, the Reds struggled to create many clear-cut chances for him.

Taylor will likely now have to settle for a place on the bench for much of the rest of the campaign and will need to show more when he gets the chance.

Many Forest fans were frustrated with Taylor’s latest performance with some suggesting that the forward is struggling to emulate the sort of form he had shown for Charlton Athletic before arriving at the City Ground.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Taylor is having a shocker here, isn’t he? Can’t get anything to stick #nffc — Foozinho (@foozinho) January 23, 2021

Loosing patience with Taylor, is this the same player who ripped us a new one last season ? #nffc — @clashcityrocker (@nffc2009) January 23, 2021

And people tell me Taylor can play, touch has been awful again #NFFC — Scott Harding (@ScottHa26547799) January 23, 2021

Difference between Grabban and Taylor is ridiculous, we need a proper back up ASAP #nffc — Glen E (@GlenElvidge) January 23, 2021

Let’s talk about Lyle Taylor…..did nothing today and becoming a typical type of game for him…..#NFFC — Antony Dear (@AntDear2010) January 23, 2021

#NFFC Guerrero and Taylor – the least threatening attack in world football — Shaun (@aryan86) January 23, 2021

Please , dont try to tell me that Taylor is a better striker , offering more to the team than Grabban , completely anonymous today , he just doesn't lead the line at all , — Rob Churchill (@NFFC_FanGroup) January 23, 2021