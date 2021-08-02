‘Awesome’, ‘What a signing’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to recent transfer news

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are closing in on the signing of former Gillingham defender Connor Ogilvie.

The versatile defender is currently a free agent after departing Priestfield this summer and is seemingly closing in on a move to the South Coast to join Danny Cowley’s Fratton Park revolution.

A former Tottenham Hotspur player during his younger years, Ogilvie played at left back for much of his time with the Gills but is also adept at slotting into one of the centre back positions when required.

Naturally the news of the defender’s expected arrival at Pompey didn’t take long to reach the Fratton Park faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the transfer update.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter yesterday as the news came to light.

What A Signing this would be 🔥💙😍 — loftus (@thiskidloftus) August 1, 2021

If this is true awesome! Cowleys are building a squad slowly but the quality coming in is top class. People need to stay calm, don't want crap fillers in the squad! https://t.co/HzbL3wfcjQ — Lewis (@LewITgaming) August 1, 2021

V good signing if true https://t.co/cbKFSbSLlq — Adam Darke (@adarkelimited) August 1, 2021

Was taking that football insider tweet with a pinch of salt.. but this has definitely got my attention now! #Pompey https://t.co/QVL5lhugvh — Dazzla (@dazza_nics) August 1, 2021

this is equivalent of a fabrizio “here we go” btw 🥰 #Pompey https://t.co/6JOtGm8xQ2 — Ashley Farrell 🇲🇦 (@AshFazzer16) August 1, 2021