Huddersfield Town

‘Awesome’, ‘Unstoppable’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to player’s performance

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Many Huddersfield Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sorba Thomas’ performance in their 3-2 win over Blackpool on Boxing Day. 

The Terriers picked up a welcome home win against the Seasiders at the John Smith’s Stadium and were certainly indebted to Thomas for the strong showing that he put in for his side on Sunday afternoon.

Playing as an attacking wing back, the Wales international scored twice during the final 10 minutes of normal time to turn the game on its head and win the Terriers all three points in the process.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Huddersfield Town faithful to react to what they had seen from the player, with many taking to social media to provide their thoughts on his all round performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Thomas shone for his side again.


