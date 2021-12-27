‘Awesome’, ‘Unstoppable’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to player’s performance

Many Huddersfield Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sorba Thomas’ performance in their 3-2 win over Blackpool on Boxing Day.

The Terriers picked up a welcome home win against the Seasiders at the John Smith’s Stadium and were certainly indebted to Thomas for the strong showing that he put in for his side on Sunday afternoon.

Playing as an attacking wing back, the Wales international scored twice during the final 10 minutes of normal time to turn the game on its head and win the Terriers all three points in the process.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Huddersfield Town faithful to react to what they had seen from the player, with many taking to social media to provide their thoughts on his all round performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Thomas shone for his side again.

So great to see you running at the full-back. He couldn’t handle you. — Duncan Foster (@duncanfo) December 26, 2021

Awesome Sorba, on fire mate 👊🏼 — Marky K (@markykilroy) December 26, 2021

Great goals Sorba, great comeback from the whole team #utt — Alex Waite (@AlexWaite_htafc) December 26, 2021

Back On Form, Unstoppable, What A Player 🔥🔥 — Will Holmes (@WillOnYT) December 26, 2021

Well done today Sorba , worthy MOTM — spicable (@spicable1) December 26, 2021

Bale dreams about being half as good as our Sorba 😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Aidan Lightowlers (@alights98) December 26, 2021

Top man today, well done Sorba, you gave it your all! — Quelpanama (@Quelpanama) December 26, 2021

He’s so good — Harvey (@HarveyHtafc) December 26, 2021

super sorba — hey (@zackhdzz) December 26, 2021