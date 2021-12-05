Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Awesome performance’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans pay tribute to play who ‘won everything’ in derby victory over Preston

It was a good day for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, as they claimed local bragging rights to keep their play-off spot in tact with a 1-0 win over Preston North End at Ewood Park.

After a goalless first-half played in poor conditions amid some heavy Lancashire rain, it was Rovers who took the lead eight miutes into the second half.

John Buckley did brilliantly under pressure by the corner flag to find Reda Khadra, who produced an outstanding cross to find Ben Brereton-Diaz, who headed in his 17th goal of the season, which would ultimately seal all three points for Rovers.

One player who stood out for Blackburn during that derby win, was captain Darragh Lenihan.

Despite picking up a booking early in the first-half, the centre back was a huge figure at the back for Rovers, winning a remarkable number of headers, and marshalling his side’s defence brilliantly against some considerable Preston pressure.

That is something that did not go unnoticed among Blackburn fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many keen to praise Lenihan for his dominant defensive performance.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers fans had to say about the 27-year-old’s latest outing.


