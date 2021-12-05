‘Awesome performance’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans pay tribute to play who ‘won everything’ in derby victory over Preston

It was a good day for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, as they claimed local bragging rights to keep their play-off spot in tact with a 1-0 win over Preston North End at Ewood Park.

After a goalless first-half played in poor conditions amid some heavy Lancashire rain, it was Rovers who took the lead eight miutes into the second half.

John Buckley did brilliantly under pressure by the corner flag to find Reda Khadra, who produced an outstanding cross to find Ben Brereton-Diaz, who headed in his 17th goal of the season, which would ultimately seal all three points for Rovers.

One player who stood out for Blackburn during that derby win, was captain Darragh Lenihan.

Despite picking up a booking early in the first-half, the centre back was a huge figure at the back for Rovers, winning a remarkable number of headers, and marshalling his side’s defence brilliantly against some considerable Preston pressure.

That is something that did not go unnoticed among Blackburn fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many keen to praise Lenihan for his dominant defensive performance.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers fans had to say about the 27-year-old’s latest outing.

All three of our centre backs were absolutely phenomenal today.

I can’t argue with Lenihan getting the MOTM award, either. He was a rock. Say what you will about the five at the back system, but it’s worked pretty well in the last few games…#Rovers — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) December 4, 2021

What a cracking result @Rovers. A real desire to get that win. Great to see the players get together at the end. Lenihan an absolute man mountain #arteetlabore #rovers pic.twitter.com/j0Jv48qGrO — Get into Keeping (@get_keeping) December 4, 2021

Massive win that in bad conditions! Game could have gone either way.

Lenihan a rock at the back!

🔵⚪ #Rovers — George Dobson (@George141414) December 4, 2021

What a win,bloody immense everyone of them..Lenihan and Van Hecke rocks at the back!! #rovers — Steve (@roversfan09) December 4, 2021

Awesome performance. Hopefully you’ll be turning in performances like this for us next season, in the Premier league! — Stuart Barnes (@StuartBarnes1) December 4, 2021

Immense today, won everything in the air 👏👏👏 — Alicia (@liss_russ) December 4, 2021

Immense today. 🖋🖋🖋 — David Strachan (@DavidStrachan85) December 4, 2021

Mr Blackburn Rovers! Arte Et Labore! — Johnny Nobes (@JohnN44980447) December 4, 2021