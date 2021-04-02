‘Awesome’, ‘Next Maldini’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to 24-y/o’s display in win at Cardiff

Nottingham Forest picked up an important three points after battling to beat Cardiff City 1-0 this afternoon.

Chris Hughton’s side have improved significantly in the past few months, but some pessimistic Reds fans may have been wanting one more win to end any lingering relegation fears.

That came today, with Joe Garner giving Forest the lead in Wales, and it’s one they fought to hold on to.

As you would expect, Mick McCarthy’s side put the visitors under pressure for large spells, with balls going into the box from all angles, but Forest stood firm, with Joe Worrall and Scot McKenna both impressing.

The latter has been arguably the standout signing from the summer spending spree, but injuries have halted his impact.

However, he was in the XI today, and the fans were delighted with how the 24-year-old played, and the prospect of McKenna and Worrall playing together next season on a regular basis.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

McKenna has looked immense today. #nffc — ( Lincoln ) Rob (@leahdan1) April 2, 2021

Imagine if we had a whole season with a healthy Worrall and McKenna!! So solid. #nffc — Lex (@alexihughes27) April 2, 2021

Blackett & Christie -solid

Garner -class act

McKenna – next Maldini #nffc — daniel gill (@DanieGillyd) April 2, 2021

Outstanding win for Forest. Defensively so solid. Worrall and McKenna for the rest of the season please. #NFFC — Holly (@LondonHolly1865) April 2, 2021

@BBCRNS keep both Worrall and mckenna fit and there ain't many better partnerships in this league great battling win #NFFC — owen bailey (@cityground) April 2, 2021

Excellent win. Mckenna was awesome. 👍👍 #nffc — Ardilla Secreta (@jitzjani) April 2, 2021