‘Awesome news’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to update on club icon’s career

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee has completed a permanent move to Bolton Wanderers, the League Two club have announced.

Lee had been a free agent since leaving the Owls in the summer, after eight seasons at Hillsborough, during which time he made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The midfielder had been on trial with Bolton over the past few weeks as he looked to secure a new club following his departure from Wednesday, and he has now managed to do just that.

On Friday night, it was confirmed by Bolton that Lee has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract with the club, which is set to keep him with the Trotters until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Perhaps understandably given his commitment and dedication to the club, plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were keen to send their support to Lee, as they took to Twitter to react to news of his latest move.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Owls supporters had to say about the 32-year-old’s move to Bolton.

