‘Awesome’, ‘Getting better and better’ – Many Sheffield United fans wax lyrical over one player after Cardiff City win

A number of Sheffield United supporters have been piling praise on goalkeeper Wes Foderingham following the Blades’ 3-2 win away at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Sheffield United went into their game against Cardiff aiming to make it back-to-back wins under Paul Heckingbottom and continue their recent upturn in form in the Championship. That is what they were able to do despite trailing at the break but they took full advantage of Sean Morrison’s red card early in the second period to score three times in 14 minutes to seal the win.

One player that enjoyed an impressive performance against Cardiff was Foderingham between the sticks, despite conceding two goals which he could do little to prevent, the keeper managed to make three crucial saves from inside his penalty area. Without those interventions, it might have been difficult for the Blades to go on and secure all three points.

It was a performance from Foderingham that suggested he is very much ready to continue to be the Blades’ first-choice goalkeeper under Heckingbottom.

That is something that he will be aiming for after not convincing Slavisa Jokanovic fully that he should be Sheffield United’s undisputed number one in the Championship this term.

Many Sheffield United fans were highly impressed with Foderingham’s display at Cardiff and there were many who feel he is proving doubters wrong now and that he has to keep the number one position for now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

@wes_foderingham what an outstanding match you had🙌🏼 — freddy owen roscamp (@Freddy_Roscamp) December 4, 2021

Please don’t drop @wes_foderingham he’s been brilliant and the fans are fully behind him, he’s getting better and better every game!🧤🧤🧤#leagueonewes — Jazz Billard ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧⚔️ (@englishblade) December 4, 2021

Wes today fella you was incredible , not seen a display of goalkeeping like that since ………Banks 1970 world Cup — sam (@SIMON___38) December 4, 2021

What a fortnight you’ve had lad. Making that shirt yours. — SteelCityMarshian (@SteelMarshian) December 4, 2021

2 top class saves today https://t.co/2SlThAbRFC — Jamie Jacko (@JamieJacko87) December 4, 2021

Awesome work today Wes. We’ll done. — Anthony Nagle (@antnagle15) December 4, 2021