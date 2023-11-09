Highlights Leeds United will be without Pascal Struijk this weekend as he undergoes surgery for a hernia problem, which is a blow for the team.

Struijk is a key player for Leeds, known for his defensive qualities and technical ability in building play from the back.

Liam Cooper will likely replace Struijk and while he has faced criticism in the past, he is a reliable figure at this level and can provide balance to the team.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that Pascal Struijk will miss the weekend game with Plymouth as he undergoes surgery on a hernia problem.

Pascal Struijk set for injury absence

The defender has been a key player under Farke, playing in every game so far to help the Whites to third in the table.

As well as impressing with his defensive qualities, Struijk is key to the way the team builds out from the back with his technical ability, and Farke has given him the armband at times this season, highlighting his leadership.

So, it shows he is a very valued member of the squad, but the boss told the club’s media that Struijk is set for a short spell out after playing through the pain barrier in the opening months of the campaign.

“Pascal Struijk will miss the game on Saturday. In recent weeks and months, he had a problem with a hernia. The last game was pretty painful, so we decided to send him to London for surgery.

“It’s not too bad, but he will miss this game. We hope to have him back after the international break. He’s got problems with both hernias, so it’s too early to speak about a timeframe and we will await the assessment.

“He delivered good performances even though he had these problems for months, but after the last game it was too painful. With so many games coming up it was a smart solution to use the international break to have time to recover. I hope he doesn’t miss too many games and will be available.”

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

How big a blow is this for Leeds?

There’s no denying that this is a big setback for Leeds, even if it’s just for one game, which they will obviously hope is the case.

Struijk is one of the best defenders in the league, and you only have to see his performance against Leicester on Friday night to see how important he is to Leeds.

However, Farke is sure to bring in Liam Cooper as his replacement, and whilst the club captain has come in for criticism over the years, he is still a reliable figure at this level.

Crucially, he will bring the same balance to the team as the left centre-back, and Farke will have no real worries about the Scotland international coming into the XI.

Injuries happen in the Championship, and it’s now down to Cooper to take this opportunity that has come his way, by helping the team to a victory over Plymouth at Elland Road. Then, he may give the boss a selection headache after the international break.

What next for Leeds United?

The timing of Struijk’s surgery does make sense, as there is a two-week break after Argyle’s visit, so it’s the right time for the defender to sort out any fitness issues, as the fixture list is packed when they return later this month.

So, all the focus is on Plymouth, who will provide a stern test with their attacking talent, despite sitting in 19th position in the Championship, five points above the relegation zone.