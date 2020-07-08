Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic News

‘Avoidable and ridiculous’, ‘Awful’ – Many Charlton fans frustrated by one thing following Brentford defeat

Published

10 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic conceded twice inside the last 20 minutes in their 2-1 loss to Brentford last night and many Addicks fans have been left frustrated by the substitutions made by Lee Bowyer.

Charlton took an early lead against Thomas Frank’s side when Macauley Bonne nodded in the opener in the eighth minute and looked for long periods as if they may hold on to their lead.

However, Said Benrahma won and scored a penalty to level things after 75 minutes and then Ethan Pinnock headed in a winner 10 minutes later.

The result means the Bees move to within two points of the top two while Charlton are just three points above the relegation zone.

It was an impressive performance in the most part for the Addicks, who will feel if they can repeat that sort of display moving forward they will survive this term.

Brentford enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and many more opportunities but seemed to crank up the pressure in the last half an hour – particularly after Bowyer had made a number of substitutions.

The removal of midfield duo Williams and Field, two players making their first starts since the return of the Championship that were replaced by George Lapslie and Darren Pratley just before the hour mark, appeared to give Charlton less control and invite the opposition on.

Bowyer’s substitutions appear to have frustrated many Charlton fans, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their annoyance.

Read their reaction here:


