‘Avoidable and ridiculous’, ‘Awful’ – Many Charlton fans frustrated by one thing following Brentford defeat

Charlton Athletic conceded twice inside the last 20 minutes in their 2-1 loss to Brentford last night and many Addicks fans have been left frustrated by the substitutions made by Lee Bowyer.

Charlton took an early lead against Thomas Frank’s side when Macauley Bonne nodded in the opener in the eighth minute and looked for long periods as if they may hold on to their lead.

However, Said Benrahma won and scored a penalty to level things after 75 minutes and then Ethan Pinnock headed in a winner 10 minutes later.

The result means the Bees move to within two points of the top two while Charlton are just three points above the relegation zone.

It was an impressive performance in the most part for the Addicks, who will feel if they can repeat that sort of display moving forward they will survive this term.

Brentford enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and many more opportunities but seemed to crank up the pressure in the last half an hour – particularly after Bowyer had made a number of substitutions.

How much do you remember about Charlton and Brentford’s clash earlier this season – Can you score 8/8? Have a go now!

1 of 8 Which side had the most yellow cards? Charlton Brentford

The removal of midfield duo Williams and Field, two players making their first starts since the return of the Championship that were replaced by George Lapslie and Darren Pratley just before the hour mark, appeared to give Charlton less control and invite the opposition on.

Bowyer’s substitutions appear to have frustrated many Charlton fans, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their annoyance.

Read their reaction here:

Not slating any of those starting 11 tonight. Put a right shift in for 60+ minutes but what killed us tonight was clearly those subs from Bowyer. Deji at LB is shocking. Lapslie looked lost. Pratley looked tired and rightly so. Such avoidable and ridiculous decision making #cafc — Robbie (@robbie210793) July 7, 2020

Bloody tough game, but i feel like we’ve allowed that to happen with a double sub of Pratley and Lapslie. Two defensive players. Even though i’m not a massive fan a like for like in McGeady for Williams would have made more sense. #cafc — VivaLaCruz (@smit112) July 7, 2020

Brentford are a good team. League doesn't lie etc.. but for gods sake, trying to play such pedestrian football never ends well. Bad subs, parked the bus too early.

Shame really. #cafc — Jøshua Hirst (@JoshHirst) July 7, 2020

For me poor subs I don’t get all this players play a lot ect they are paid professionals on good doe if they can’t run around for 90 mins twice a week should they even be footballers #cafc — Danny (@dannyowen54) July 7, 2020

I understand subs needed to be made as they were tired but field, JFC and Williams so much better on ball than the second half midfield #cafc — MadDog Mendonca (@MaddogMendonca) July 7, 2020

Instead of pressing forward to finish the game with a second goal, we decided to sit back and invite pressure. We made too many defensive subs. Not blaming Bowyer, he's probably saving players for the next game, but if that's the case, I want to win the next game then #cafc — CAFC Polls (@PollsCafc) July 7, 2020

Why did we make such negative, defensive subs and try to hold onto a 1-0 lead against the team with the highest goal difference in the whole league?! First half was a good performance. Should have brought McGeady on for Williams. Why doesn't Davison get a chance up front? #cafc https://t.co/GENBQtqvqc — { WSC }; (@WSC0_X) July 7, 2020