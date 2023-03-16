This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is too soon for Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick to return to Tottenham as manager, Darren Bent has said on talkSPORT.

Carrick has had a remarkable impact since replacing Chris Wilder at the Riverside in October - taking the Teessiders from near the bottom of the table to automatic promotion challengers.

Bent has predicted that the former Spurs midfielder will get a Premier League job in the summer if Boro aren’t promoted this season but warned that it would be too soon for him to return to the north London club.

Our FLW writers share their thoughts on whether Carrick is ready for the Tottenham job…

Marcus Ally

It would be unnecessary to raise expectations and demands so early in Carrick’s managerial career.

His first season in permanent senior management is going incredibly well and suggests that he has a very high ceiling as a manager, but there is no rush for him to take on a challenge at the top of English football.

There is nothing to say that Carrick would fail at Spurs if given the job next season but he should be allowed to further establish himself at Middlesbrough before taking a step up like that.

Carrick’s first goal should be to stabilise Boro as a Premier League club, once that has been achieved with some comfort he can begin to look up the ladder.

Alfie Burns

It’s an enormous jump and one that Carrick should avoid at all costs.

Tottenham are a club finding it hard right now and the job replacing Antonio Conte (if he departs) is a big one.

You sense that the supporters there want a big name and someone that can convince everyone associated with the club that they can crack the top four regularly and win a trophy or two.

Despite Carrick’s promise as a young coach, he isn’t the man for that job right now. It would chew him up and spit him out. That’s nothing against him as a coach, it’s just the size of the job at Tottenham.

He will get to that level eventually, it’s just not right for him now. He’s far better growing at Middlesbrough.

Ned Holmes

It’s too soon to talk of a big job like the Spurs one for Michael Carrick.

They could well be in for something of a rebuild in the summer, with Harry Kane’s future unclear, and trusting that to such an inexperienced manager would be a risk.

What Carrick has done at Middlesbrough has been outstanding and I have no doubt he will be a Premier League boss at some point but not a big club just yet.

What is the rush? Why can’t the 41-year-old continue to learn his trade and progress what is a really exciting project at Boro.

Having come from the area, you have to think it would take a significant offer to tempt him away from the Riverside this summer.

I’m not sure job offers big enough are going to come just yet.