This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Josh Windass’ Sheffield Wednesday contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if he will extend his stay at Hillsborough.

The Owls are fighting for survival in the Championship in their first campaign back in the second division.

The team suffered a disastrous start to the term under Xisco Munoz, but new manager Danny Rohl has earned a lot of praise for his work in turning things around.

Josh Windass' 2023-24 season for Sheffield Wednesday

Josh Windass stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.20 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 2.73 Assists 0.13 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.11 Non-Penalty xG + xAG 0.40 Shot-creating actions 3.26

Windass has been an important part of the Wednesday side this year when available, contributing three goals and two assists from 19 appearances in the Championship.

However, injuries have plagued the 30-year-old, much like they did two seasons ago when the Owls were in League One, which has cast doubt over his long-term future at Hillsborough.

Wednesday were planning talks with Windass as of February in regards to handing him an extended deal, but it remains to be seen what is put on the table or if the attacker will want to renew his deal, amid recent interest from the United States and Argentina.

Should Sheffield Wednesday be offering Josh Windass a new contract?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Wednesday should look to renew Windass’ contract beyond this season or not…

Declan Harte

Windass brings a lot of experience with him to this dressing room, which is very valuable to have when battling for important positions.

He was key to their promotion campaign last year, contributing 11 goals and seven assists from 34 appearances, as well as the winner in the play-off final.

The 30-year-old has been important in the Championship too, but injuries have hurt him quite a bit and lack of availability will be a concern for the club.

If he can stay fit then signing him on for another season at the very least would make a lot of sense, regardless of which division the Owls are competing in next year.

Windass will miss the next couple of games as he seeks a return to action, having been absent since late January, but can use the last fixtures to stake his claim for a new deal.

Related Birmingham City reunion looks bad news for Huddersfield, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday: View Gary Rowett's return to Birmingham City as interim head coach will be a huge boost to the club's survival hopes.

If he can get back to full fitness and help Sheffield Wednesday remain in the Championship then it will be obvious what the club should do.

However, the Yorkshire outfit should avoid a long-term deal, as his injury issues are still quite a concern.

A one-year extension would be an ideal solution for Sheffield Wednesday if Windass would be open to that kind of move.

Ben Wignall

Windass has quite obvious talent, but he only shows it in spells as he finds himself on the sidelines with niggling injuries far too often.

In the League One season recently that Wednesday lost out in the play-off semi-finals to Sunderland, Windass only saw the pitch 12 times in all competitions, and you'd imagine if he was available for the majority of the campaign then promotion could've been secured in 2021-22 instead.

He kept himself fit for most of last season which was an achievement in itself, but Windass has had multiple spells on the treatment table this season, and when he is absent it doesn't really help the Owls whatsoever despite their improved form in recent months.

For all his injury troubles though, Windass is a wanted commodity with interest from Real Salt Lake and Club Atletico Talleres since the start of 2024, so other clubs certainly know that he is a worthwhile forward to have on the books.

Sheffield Wednesday will surely offer him a new deal before the end of the season - however, should the club drop into League One, then it may be best if both parties agree to move on from each other.

Windass' wage will certainly be a big one for the third tier of English football, and Wednesday could take a look at more towards the future instead of hedging their hopes on a 30-year-old attacker who has struggled with his fitness.

For a Championship club though should they stay up, Windass would definitely be worth keeping on - it just depends if Danny Rohl can work his magic between now and May.