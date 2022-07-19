“Automatically becomes one of the Championship’s best players” – West Brom fan pundit reacts as Baggies finalise transfer deal for 28-year-old

West Brom have added another option to their ranks this summer by completing a deal to bring in Okay Yokuslu, as reported by the club’s official website.

The 28-year-old will be a familiar face to Baggies fans, with the player having spent a brief spell with the club in the past. Back in the 2020/21 season, when the side were desperate to try and stay in the Premier League, they brought the Turkey man into their side.

He managed a total of 16 games and one assist but impressed with his showings for the side and West Brom fans have been eager to bring him back in ever since. Since that time at the Hawthorns, he has since gone on to play in Spain too for Celta Vigo and Getafe but there has been no inkling of a switch back to the Baggies.

Having played played in only eleven league games for Getafe last season though – with only five starts – the player had fallen out of favour with the side and now he is set to return to his former side and try and help them climb back into the top flight from the Championship.

The confirmation of the deal will be music to the ears of the club’s supporters then – and Football League World’s West Brom fan pundit Matt has revealed that he feels Yokuslu is a huge signing for the club and that he can even emerge as one of the ‘best players in the Championship’ having finally returned to the Baggies in the second tier.

Speaking about the signing then, he said:”I do think that he will be a very astute signing for Albion. I think Steve Bruce said that they thought the ship had sailed and that any chance of Yokuslu returning to the club had been eradicated but here we are and you can tell by the reaction of the Albion fans how good of a signing Yokuslu is considered.

“I think mainly that’s because when he joined on loan in January of 2021 and played in six months of the Premier League, he was Albion’s best player really, if not one of the better players and therefore we’re signing a player who is proven Premier League quality, in the Championship, on a free transfer. It just all adds up perfectly.

“The midfield is an area that Albion have been lacking in. The likes of Jake Livermore, Adam Reach, Jayson Molumby, Alex Mowatt, they didn’t really impress last year and I’m just not convinced we’ve got the quality there and adding to that a physical presence that can dominate opposition midfields as well which Yokuslu definitely brings, so he is needed and he is a good signing.

“I think he automatically becomes one of the Championship’s best players. There were slight issues in regards to his fitness levels and he tailed off towards the end of his loan spell with the club but I’ve got no doubt that he will be a massive signing for Albion and Steve Bruce that really gives Albion fans a bit of confidence that we could mount a promotion challenge this season.”

The Verdict

Okay Yokuslu looks like he could be a really shrewd signing in the Championship as Matt says and it could really give everyone at West Brom a lift.

If you’re judging him off his time in the Premier League with the club, then the signs are promising. If he can be one of their better players in the top flight, then there is every chance he could produce even better showings a division lower. If he gets frequent gametime too, then those performances will only increase.

There are perhaps a few worries over him – his lack of recent action for example could mean he is more rusty than previously and it might take some adapting to get used to English football again, having spent time in Spain since.

The midfielder though will lift the spirits of probably every Baggies fan – and that in itself is good news. If he can perform to the same standard that he has previously – and can keep fit – then a free transfer for someone like him is definitely good business.