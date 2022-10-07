Auston Trusty starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

Birmingham City have made an encouraging start to the Championship season under John Eustace and will be confident of imposing themselves against Bristol City at St Andrew’s on Saturday.

The Blues tasted defeat for the first time in five matches in a midweek trip to Middlesbrough but picked up an impressive point at Sheffield United last weekend.

Eustace’s men are reliant on a core of younger players and loanees, but that has been an area that the Blues have thrived in over the last few seasons.

Tahith Chong and Krystian Bielik represent one of the most watchable central midfield partnerships in the division and limiting a free-scoring Robins side will be crucial to yielding a positive result.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that lined up at The Riverside last time out…

Eustace was not overly disappointed with their Wednesday evening showing and thought that they performed well enough to take a point back to the second city.

Maxime Colin is currently filling in at right centre back due to some defensive injuries, but Dion Sanderson has stepped up alongside Auston Trusty in the absence of Marc Roberts, George Friend and Harlee Dean.

Gary Gardner, Nico Gordon and Przemyslaw Placheta also missed out on Teesside through injury.

Eustace has been heavily reliant on younger players chipping in from the bench this season, and that appears set to continue.

Jobe Bellingham, 17, George Hall, 18, Jordan James, 18, and Hannibal Mejbri, 19, were introduced as substitutes alongside Lukas Jutkiewicz, 33, in midweek.