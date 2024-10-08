Sheffield United signed defender Auston Trusty on a permanent deal from his former club Arsenal in the summer of 2023, after he had spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Birmingham City, then of the Championship, on loan from the Gunners.

The centre-back signed a four-year deal with the Blades ahead of last campaign, but spent just one season with the South Yorkshire outfit before moving to Scottish Premiership giants Celtic during the summer transfer window.

Trusty made 32 appearances for the Blades in the top-flight last season, and despite their relegation from the Premier League, he clearly did enough to impress the Glasgow giants, who signed him for a reported fee of £6m, after he had made one Championship outing for Chris Wilder's men.

Trusty initially struggled for gametime at Celtic Park

After signing for the Bhoys on 30th August, Trusty did not appear for Brendan Rodgers' side until making a five-minute cameo during their impressive 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava on 18th September.

Prior to his Champions League outing, the former Blades man had only featured as an unused substitute for his new club, and watched on as Celtic hammered bitter rivals Rangers 3-0 in the first Old Firm clash of the campaign, before seeing his side beat Hearts 2-0, just four days before he made his debut.

But since making his first appearance for the Bhoys, he has been in the thick of the action for Rodgers' side, and made his first start for the club during a 5-2 Scottish League Cup quarter-final victory over second tier outfit Falkirk.

Auston Trusty Scottish Premiership stats Appearances 2 Starts 2 Tackles won % 50.0 Duels won % 65.2 Aerial duels won % 73.3 Pass accuracy % 95.4 Goals 0

Trusty has subsequently played a full 90 minutes in the Scottish Premiership on two occasions, during a 6-0 thrashing over St Johnstone, as well as a 2-1 win at Ross County.

And although making his full Champions League debut last month will have been a proud moment for Trusty, he will want to forget his involvement in a disappointing 7-1 defeat to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Big games are on the horizon for Trusty

Now that the centre-back has established himself in Rodgers' starting 11, he can look forward to playing a major role in the Bhoys' upcoming fixtures once he returns from international duty with the USA.

On Saturday 19th October, Celtic lock horns with Aberdeen in an encounter which places the top-two teams in the Premiership up against each other.

Both sides boast an impressive 100% winning record after seven league games, with the Bhoys leading the way courtesy of their superior goal difference.

But any slip-ups from Rodgers' side could see them fall into second place behind Jimmy Thelin's men, while Trusty should be excited by the prospect of featuring in such a big encounter so early in the season.

Following their meeting with Aberdeen, the Glasgow giants then face a trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta, as they look to right the wrongs of their heavy defeat in Dortmund, but it won't be an easy task against last season's Europa League winners.

Trusty will have to be on top form if the Bhoys are to avoid defeat, or even win against Atalanta, as Rodgers' men could have a tricky task on their hands in trying to prevent the likes of Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere from scoring.

Trusty's move to Glasgow can be deemed an overall success so far, due to his recent first team involvement, while upcoming fixtures offer him an early opportunity to become a Celtic hero.