With both Birmingham City and QPR heading into Saturday's Championship encounter level on 42 points and six clear of the drop zone, both sides knew a victory could afford them some much-welcomed breathing space.

Unfortunately for QPR, it was the away side, Birmingham City, who were to be afforded that breaking space, with the Blues securing a 1-0 victory at Loftus Road.

Tahith Chong's third minute strike was the only difference between the two sides on the scoreline, earning Birmingham City a much-needed three points.

The result now means that John Eustace's side sit 16th in the Championship standings, and crucially, nine points clear of Huddersfield Town and the drop zone.

The Blues supporters created a good atmosphere at Loftus Road which no doubt helped the Blues take the victory.

As such, Birmingham defender Auston Trusty was keen to thank the travelling fans on social media after the match.

Indeed, on Instagram, he wrote: "Excellent win away from home and the momentum we need heading into international break."

"Thank you to all the traveling Blues fans for the support.

"Next stop: @usmnt ✈️."

With the international break now upon us, Birmingham City are not in Championship action again until April 1st.

The Blues next opponents are play-off candidates Blackburn Rovers at St. Andrews.

The Verdict

That was a really important win for Birmingham City yesterday afternoon.

Had they lost, spirits heading into the international break would have been low, but now, it's the opposite.

They're not entirely out of the woods yet, but that result likely means the Blues likely won't be sucked into a full on relegation battle this season, which is massive.

John Eustace will now be looking to build some momentum off the back of this win, and finish the season strongly at St. Andrews.