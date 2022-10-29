Auston Trusty makes admission regarding Birmingham City wonder-goal v QPR

The Birmingham City renaissance under John Eustace’s management continued on Friday night with a 2-0 success over Queens Park Rangers.

The Blues have been taking small steps since Eustace was appointed as Lee Bowyer’s successor over the summer, but their win over the Hoops was a clear indication of the direction that they are going in.

And perhaps for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, Birmingham look more likely at this point to finish in the top half of the Championship after many years of finishing just above the relegation zone.

Before West Ham loanee Emmanuel Longelo sealed the victory in the first half, it was another player who is on a temporary spell with the Midlands club in the form of Auston Trusty who opened the scoring.

The USA international has been a fan favourite since arriving at St. Andrew’s for the season from Arsenal and he scored his third of the campaign very early on last night with an outrageous effort.

Krystian Bielik’s scuffed shot on the edge of the box found Trusty, who out of the blue managed to lob Seny Dieng with his back to goal with a backheel that took everyone by surprise as it hit the back of the net.

An OUTRAGEOUS flick from Auston Trusty to put Birmingham 1-0 up vs QPR 😍pic.twitter.com/SCML0d95ar — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 28, 2022

It was the catalyst for a strong Blues performance, but unsurprisingly Trusty admitted post-match that he didn’t actually mean to score in the way he did.

“Of course, yeah, of course I meant that!” Trusty sarcastically told Sky Sports post-match.

“I checked my shoulder and saw the…nah, I’m playing!

“It was a good goal, I took advantage of the goalkeeper being off his line and put it back in play, that’s what you do. It’s kind of lucky but I’ll take it.”

The Verdict

Trusty has been a big hit at Birmingham already, forming a solid partnership with another loan player in Dion Sanderson at the heart of the back-line.

He arrived at the club already a USA international, and the strength of his performances in recent weeks should be a good sign for his chances of going to and appearing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The American has already been a part of six league clean sheets as well, so he’s making a difference at both ends of the pitch for a team that has notoriously struggled in recent seasons.

The signs are good so far, and the chants of ‘USA’ from the terraces of St. Andrew’s are set to continue.