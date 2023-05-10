With a final day defeat at the hands of Sheffield United, Birmingham City finished the campaign sitting 17th in the Championship standings.

Given that a relegation battle looked as though it could be on at times, the Blues will take it for now, but moving forwards, will certainly hope for better.

Indeed, with new investment at the club on the horizon, there could potentially be exciting times ahead at St. Andrews, but only time will tell.

Auston Trusty's message to Birmingham City supporters

One player that played an important role for the club in 2022/23 was central defender Auston Trusty.

Arriving on loan from Arsenal last summer, the 24-year-old proved himself to be an excellent addition.

Not only was he readily available often, featuring 48 times for the club in all competitions, but in those matches, he showed real quality, too.

Naturally, that led Trusty to become an instant hit with the club's supporters and a popular figure at the club.

It seems that feeling was certainly mutual, too, after the American defender issued a message to the club and its supporters following his final game in Blue.

"What a year…I can’t thank @BCFC enough for giving me the opportunity to represent such an amazing club." Trusty wrote on Twitter.

"I’m eternally grateful everyone in the Blues organization and to the fans! You helped me to grow as a person on and off the pitch.

"You made Birmingham feel like home💙 KRO."

Trusty also added: "To the fans, you all were my rock this year.

"Thank you for the support through the ups and downs of the season. I appreciate you all!!!

"Thank you for having my back since day one!! “USA USA USA” chills……"

What next for Auston Trusty? Could Blues sign him again?

First and foremost, after a successful loan in the Championship, Trusty will now return to Arsenal.#

Mikel Arteta will surely want to take a look at the 24-year-old in training in pre-season, but, there is every chance that he is deemed not good enough for the big step up, and in that eventuality, serious questions over his future arise.

Would he be happy with another loan in that situation, for example? Or, would he then seek a permanent move elsewhere?

Birmingham City would absolutely love to have him back, I imagine, it is just hard to see him heading back to St. Andrews and not getting the opportunity to test himself at a higher level after a good season in 2022/23.