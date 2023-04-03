Birmingham City centre-back Auston Trusty has taken to Twitter to express his delight at returning to St Andrew's last Saturday, posting after his team's 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers.

The United States international has seen his side pick up a reasonably similar number of points at home as they have done on the road - but at this stage - that looks set to keep them in the Championship for another season.

How did the Blackburn Rovers game unfold?

Coming into this clash, Jon Dahl Tomasson's men were the clear favourites in the Midlands considering their superior league position, as Rovers aimed to solidify their place in the play-off zone.

Unfortunately for them, things didn't go according to plan with their former loanee Reda Khadra striking the ball past Aysnley Pears and into the bottom left-hand corner just after the hour-mark.

Blackburn did have chances to get back into the game - but John Eustace's men had opportunities before they went ahead and the game could have gone either way in the end.

How did Auston Trusty perform for Birmingham City?

Trusty put in a decent performance against Rovers, playing a big part in helping the home side to keep a clean sheet.

Making six clearances and six interceptions according to SofaScore, his presence helped to stifle Tomasson's side's attacks, although there are a couple of areas of his game that he will want to work on ahead of his next game.

Completing just 64% of his passes successfully and losing possession 19 times, the fact he won both of his area duels and 60% of his ground duels makes up for that.

He will be pleased that he has some things to work on during his time on the training ground though.

What did Auston Trusty say?

Following a long international break, with Birmingham not playing at St Andrew's since March 11th before last weekend's clash, Trusty was happy to be back on home turf once more.

Issuing a message to the second-tier side's supporters on Twitter, he posted: "Feels good to be home."

What next for Birmingham City?

With Eustace's men on 48 points now, you feel they may only require one more win now to pretty much guarantee their safety.

In 16th position, a lot of teams would have to get past them if they are to be relegated now and that's a good sign for Birmingham, although they will be desperate to be pushing higher up the table.

The next month could be extremely important for the Midlands outfit - because another underwhelming finish may set the tone for a disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

But if they can finish in midtable, that could give Eustace a platform to build on so they shouldn't be looking to take their foot off the gas just yet despite all but sealing their promotion with a big win at the weekend.

Planning will surely be going on for the summer as well with Birmingham knowing that they will probably be in the second tier again next season, though it remains to be seen whether they will be taken over or not.

This uncertainty may be disrupting their plans - but the Midlands side's recruitment team will probably be lining up some cheap additions to suit whatever budget they have.