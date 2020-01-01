‘Austin’, ‘Willock’ – Many West Brom fans weigh in on pre-Leeds selection debate

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Facebook to debate who should start for the club in their clash with Leeds United later today.

The Baggies, who are currently second in the Championship standings, will reclaim top spot from the Whites if they secure victory at the Hawthorns.

Although West Brom manager Slaven Bilic will be without Nathan Ferguson and Grady Diangana for the game due to their respective injury issues, Kieran Gibbs could make his return to action having missed the club’s defeat to Middlesbrough.

Romaine Sawyers may also be in line to feature for the Baggies after being rested at the weekend by Bilic.

With Diangana being forced to watch on from the sidelines, it will be intriguing to see who he is given the nod to start on the wing against Leeds.

Whilst Kyle Edwards has featured on 20 occasions this season for West Brom, Chris Willock could potentially offer the element of surprise given that he has still yet to make his debut since his loan move from Benfica.

When you consider that Charlie Austin has scored three goals in his last five appearances, Bilic may consider the possibility of starting him alongside fellow striker Hal Robson-Kanu.

After a member of the Real West Brom Fanzone suggested that Willock should be handed the opportunity to feature against Leeds, many Baggies fans offered their thoughts on the selection debate on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

John Glover: “I’d play Austin up front with Kanu wide.”

Arjun Sandhu: “Either Willock or Krovinovic.”

Sue Lynn Babington: “Not Willock, why pick a novice for such an important match?”

Andy Clark: “Expect Bilic to flood the midfield, Pereira needs to have license to play where the space is.”

Joshua Portwood: “Willock.”

Anthony Ford: “It will be Edwards and I think Willock will be on the bench.”

Mark Clee: “Don’t think we have a lot of options only Edwards or Willock but neither are good enough.”

Kevin Paul Marsh: “Go 5-3-1-1 if necessary, obvious 5 at the back, Sawyers, Livermore, Krovinovic, Pereira and Kanu.

“Stay tight then take a player off at the back depending how the game goes.”