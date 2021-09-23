Austin starts: The predicted QPR XI to face West Brom on Friday night

Queens Park Rangers take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday night as the big games keep on coming in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops have started this season in decent shape but their league form has taken a little bit of a dip and they’ll be eager to try and put that right against a very handy Baggies side.

Indeed, it has all the makings of a good match up underneath the floodlights tomorrow night in the Black Country, and here we’re predicting how the Hoops might line up:

Mark Warburton does have a few selection conundrums to contend with going into this one.

Of course, he named a strong side midweek against Everton and will be eager to keep rhythm from that whilst also not risking any players carrying a bit of fatigue.

Charlie Austin is one he’ll want to manage carefully but the forward was on fire on Tuesday night and will want to prove a point against West Brom, so surely he starts.

Elsewhere, we could see Stefan Johansen back in the fold after being given the night off against Everton, whilst Sam McCallum had to limp off and it remains to be seen if he will be ready.

If he’s not, Warburton will need to shuffle his pack with Lee Wallace unavailable and so we could see Yoann Barbet move to the left and shootout hero Jimmy Dunne continuing in the side with Jordy de Wijs and Rob Dickie in the middle with him.

