Austin starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Cardiff on Wednesday

Queens Park Rangers head west from west London to south Wales on Wednesday evening as they head to the Welsh capital to take on Cardiff City.

Rangers kicked off the latest weekend of Championship action last Friday night and were denied a home win against Nottingham Forest who scored an injury-time equaliser at the death.

That just sums up the relentlessly competitive nature of the second tier, and Cardiff also showed signs of that attribute growing within them once more at the weekend as they fought back to get a 3-3 draw with Stoke recorded.

This will be a tough game for QPR tomorrow night, then, and here we’re taking a look at the likely line-up Mark Warburton might field for this one:

Charlie Austin could come back into the starting line-up with Lyndon Dykes being spotted in a protective boot following on from the Forest game – a late call will be made but Warburton might think it best not to risk him.

Elsewhere, both Jordy de Wijs and Sam McCallum picked up injuries during the draw with Forest, and they are sit to miss out on the trip to Wales.

Warburton also has a midfield call to make with Andre Dozzell starting on Friday, Dom Ball pushing for a recall and Luke Amos coming off of the bench against Forest last time out – all three will want to partner Stefan Johansen tomorrow night in the middle of the park.

