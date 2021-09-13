Austin starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Bournemouth tomorrow

5th hosts 4th on the south coast in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday evening as QPR travel to Bournemouth in what is a really exciting looking clash.

The two sides have started this season in fine nick and both will feel as though they are real players in terms of the promotion conversation this campaign.

Certainly, it’s looking good for both of them right now and, therefore, this is a big early game for both to try and make a statement.

Here, then, is the QPR XI we think Mark Warburton could field against the Cherries after their 3-3 draw with Reading at the weekend:

The big poser for Warburton is whether he keeps the side the same from the start against Reading or whether he brings in certain players that helped them turn it around on Saturday – Andre Gray for example.

He also needs to weigh up the fixture list with a game against Bristol City this weekend – could this match against Bournemouth be the one he plays the key men and then rotation happens against the Robins?

We might think that might be what happens given the size of the game tomorrow, but only time will tell what Warburton is thinking.

