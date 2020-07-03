Austin starts: How we expect West Brom to line-up v Hull City on Sunday

West Brom will be hoping to pick up an important three points when they return to action in the Championship this weekend.

The Baggies take on relegation-threatened Hull City at The Hawthorns, as they look to stay in touch with league-leaders Leeds United heading into the final six matches of this year’s campaign.

But how can we expect Slaven Bilic’s side to line-up against the Tigers on Sunday?

Find out below….

Sam Johnstone is a certain starter for the Baggies in this one, as he looks to add another clean sheet to his tally against a Hull side that are likely to setup in a more defensive style.

Kieran Gibbs has caught the eye with some impressive performances this season, and will be keen to make a timely return to the Premier League.

Darnell Furlong could come back into the starting XI after being replaced by Dara O’Shea for the game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ahmed Hegazy and Kyle Bartley are likely to retain their place in the side after impressing in the win over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek. Slaven Bilic has a selection dilemma now though, with Semi Ajayi being a strong contender to challenge for a starting spot.

Romaine Sawyers could partner Filip Krovinovic in the starting XI for this one, as Slaven Bilic turns to a more ‘attack-minded’ team against a Hull team that are likely to not offer much threat going forward.

Grady Diangana hasn’t quite hit his best form since returning from an injury lay-off, but will fancy his chances of proving to be a threat against a Hull side that have conceded plenty of goals this season already.

Kamil Grosicki could come into the starting XI against his former club, and he’ll be eager to make a good impression as soon as possible, after struggling for consistent game time since moving to The Hawthorns.

Matheus Pereira is a certain starter for West Brom on Sunday, and he’ll be eager to add to his goal tally, after netting a brace against Sheffield Wednesday recently.

It seems likely that Charlie Austin will be given the nod to lead the line for West Brom in this one ahead of both Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore.

Austin opened the scoring against Sheffield Wednesday in their last match, and will be confident of adding to his goal tally this weekend, which currently stands at ten.