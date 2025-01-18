Bundesliga side FC Augsburg have opened talks to recruit Hoffenheim striker Mergim Berisha, who has also been linked with a move to Leeds United.

Florian Plettenberg has reported this update on X, which may come as a blow to the Whites, who are reportedly interested in a move for the forward.

Leeds may need to take a closer look at their forward department during this window, along with a couple of other positions.

Their full-back, centre-back and striker areas may all be on Daniel Farke's radar, with all three positions arguably requiring more depth before the January transfer window closes, as they look to secure a Premier League return.

It's unclear how much the 49ers are willing to spend on new additions during the January window, but the Whites did cash in on some key players during the previous transfer window, and this could allow them to spend a decent amount in the window.

Their forward department could benefit from being addressed as one of their key priorities, especially with Patrick Bamford now on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and Joe Gelhardt being loaned out to Hull City.

Berisha was reported to be one of their targets, but they could find it difficult to win this race.

Leeds United face fresh competition for Mergim Berisha

It's fair to say that Berisha hasn't enjoyed the best season in front of goal.

Mergim Berisha's 2024/25 campaign at Hoffenheim (All competitions) Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 1 (As of January 18th, 2025)

But he has impressed over the course of his career and there doesn't seem to be a shortage of interest in him right now.

Leeds and Werder Bremen were linked with a move for him not so long ago - and now it's being reported by Plettenberg that Augsburg have open talks to try and recruit him.

The same journalist has noted that the German side do have other options, so this move isn't guaranteed to happen.

Though it remains unclear where his next destination is, it seems likely that he will move on before the deadline next month.

Leeds United should consider several forward targets

It's hard to say exactly what forward Leeds need during this window.

They could potentially bring in a backup option for squad depth, because ex-Swansea City man Joel Piroe is a proven scorer at this level and has done well again this season.

And Daniel Farke may be keen not to disrupt Mateo Joseph's development by bringing in someone who will be ahead of him in the pecking order.

But the team has to come first at this stage and with this in mind, recruiting a striker who can compete for a starting spot may be a good idea.

Piroe could even play as a number 10 if required, which could allow a new signing and Joseph to win a decent amount of game time.