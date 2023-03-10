Attitude of Tony Mowbray may tarnish relations with some Sunderland supporters: Opinion

Sunderland have had a great first season back in the Championship and can consider themselves unfortunate to be six points off the play-offs with 11 matches remaining.

With everything that has gone against them at the top of the pitch and the departure of a popular manager in Alex Neil, it has been a very successful season that is at risk of ending with a whimper.

Tony Mowbray deserves a lot of credit for the job he has done since Neil’s untimely exit and should have confidence that the Black Cats can launch a more serious and sustained promotion bid in the coming seasons.

However, he is taking the wrong approach in speaking to the media at the moment, in looking to take blame away from himself for the recent drop-off rather than owning it, and on the whole looking to lower expectations in the North East.

As is evident in his comments to William Hill, quotes via ChronicleLive.

There is an acceptance on Wearside that Sunderland have made a great fist of their first season back in the second tier, but also that they may have missed an opportunity to finish in the play-offs, both can be true.

The Black Cats failed to sign a striker at the back end of the transfer window when their forward line had been negatively impacted by Everton recalling Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart’s season-ending injury.

Joe Gelhardt has not been up to the task, through no fault of his own, in replacing the duo so far and the lack of attacking presence is reflecting poorly on the club’s January window business.

Rather than focusing on the chance that Sunderland still have to finish in the play-offs or at least end the campaign with some promise, Mowbray has been on the back foot with the media and trying to lower expectations for where the Black Cats are in their journey.

Without a clear explanation, supporters do not want to be told that their expectations are unrealistic, that tends to only provoke negative emotions towards the club and the figure in the dugout.

Mowbray should instead be entertaining the lofty expectations of supporters while slipping in reasons why this is a long term project to cover himself, rather than his current tactic: acting like the play-offs this season was always a pipe-dream when in reality supporters and neutral observers know that Sunderland’s best level this term has been more than good enough to see them into a stable top six position.