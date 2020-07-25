Attacking talent appears to suggest West Brom stay is in place

Matheus Pereira has appeared to confirm that he is staying at West Brom past this season in an interview with Canal 11, as quoted by Record.

The attacking midfielder has past the number of appearances needed this season to make his stay at the club permanent and now we’re just awaiting official confirmation from the Albion.

It seems, though, that he has said his goodbyes to Sporting judging by his latest set of comments:

“I will always have a feeling of gratitude to Sporting, for the time I was at the club.

“It has been almost 12 years. I am grateful to Sporting for giving me this opportunity, for opening the door to Europe.”

Pereira is a top player and one that will be exciting to watch in the Premier League next season for the Baggies.

He has had a fine year in the Championship, and it sounds as though he is ready to play at The Hawthorns once again next season.

The Verdict

This news will please Baggies fans.

Many will already be confident that he is going to be staying put but we are just awaiting for official news from Albion and Sporting that the deal has gone through.

Even so, he is clearly on his way by the looks of what he has had to say and Albion fans will be pleased that that is the case, with him proving one of their best players on the road to promotion this season.