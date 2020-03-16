Attacking statistic puts Leeds United comfortably clear of Brentford, West Brom & other promotion rivals

Leeds United have been one of the dominant sides in the Championship this season and the stats they have been producing have proven that all campaign.

The Whites have seen their prospects for automatic promotion massively boosted by the management of Marcelo Bielsa, transforming them from mid-table candidates to ones gunning for the league title, come the end of the season.

There haven’t been many games under the Argentine where Leeds haven’t dominated proceedings, even if they have fallen to defeat in some of those games.

Leeds haven’t managed to steer themselves completely clear of the chasing pack in their hunt for Premier League football, but they do sit comfortably with seven points separating them and Fulham in third place.

Possession and patience to create chances has seen Leeds get the better of a lot of teams this season and the statistics have backed them up.

Most shots on target this season: 196 – Leeds

185 – Brentford

177 – West Brom

172 – Fulham

158 – QPR

156 – Sheffield Wednesday

153 – Cardiff

152 – Derby

151 – Barnsley

151 – Swansea

147 – Blackburn

144 – Stoke

144 – Reading

142 – Wigan

140 – Millwall — Championship Stats (@Champstat) March 16, 2020

Leeds sit 11 clear of the next-best team, Brentford, in terms of shots on target in the league this season.

It’s a very impressive stat but Leeds still haven’t managed to establish themselves as the league’s best offensive side in the division, as they currently sit eight goals behind both West Brom and the Bees.

The verdict

The Whites have been in great form this season and are deservedly top of the table as we approach the final run of games.

It’s not surprising that they sit clear of the rest of the attacking teams in this division, but it’s also not a shock to see that they aren’t the top scorers too.

The lack of cutting edge in the final third has seen Leeds struggle to get as many results as they could have at this point.

Patrick Bamford’s 13 league goals have been a decent addition to their tally, but he could have easily doubled that with the amount of chances he has been presented with.