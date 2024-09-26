This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend, as they welcome Norwich City to Pride Park.

The Rams went down 1-0 to Sheffield United last time out, with Gus Hamer scoring the only goal of the game for the Blades, as County’s pointless run away from home continued.

Paul Warne’s side have suffered three defeats out of three on the road, which is in polar contrast to their home form, where they have swept aside all the have come before them in front of their own fans.

With the hope of seeing that run continue, we spoke to Football League World’s resident Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward about how he thinks his side will set up for the visit of the Canaries.

Callum Elder injury issue will effect Paul Warne decision for Norwich City clash

Warne was forced into a late change in the clash with the Blades last time out, with Callum Elder looking in pain as he left the field with an apparent groin injury.

With that in mind, the Australian will likely miss this weekend’s affair, as he joins the likes of David Ozoh and Liam Thompson on the injury list for the newly-promoted side.

Related Derby County: New update given over investor and stadium situation It has been revealed that David Clowes is in talks with potential investors over a sale of 80% of the club.

That will lead to changes needing to be made within the County setup, and rather than going like for like, Woodward believes he has the answer that would really take the game to the Canaries.

The County fan said: “Callum Elder got injured last Saturday, I am not sure how long he will be out for, but I am assuming he will not be fit for Saturday.

“The obvious choice would be to bring Fozzy [Craig Forsyth] in at left-back as a straight swap, but I would personally go for Ben Osborn at left-back, and then we can bring Marcus Harness into centre midfield.

“I think that is a more attacking change, it keeps our 4-3-3 formation, and especially being at home it gives us another attacking player on the pitch.

Derby County opening six Championship fixtures Blackburn Rovers 4-2 Derby County Derby County 1-0 Middlesbrough Watford 2-1 Derby County Derby County 3-0 Bristol City Derby County 1-0 Cardiff City Sheffield United 1-0 Derby County

“That is what I would do, but the alternative to that would be to bring Nat Phillips in and play a back three, but at home I think that is quite negative.

“So personally, I would be putting Osborn in to slot in at left-back, and then Harness can replace Osborn in centre midfield, so we have a 4-3-3, and then that looks quite attacking for playing at Pride Park.”

Groin injury latest blow for Callum Elder

Having made just eight league starts last season due to a number of injury issues, the latest setback for Elder is the last thing he would have wanted after earning himself a place in the County side.

The defender had started every single one of Derby’s opening six matches, with the setback be hard to take for both player and manager, as Warne is forced to shuffle the pack this weekend as the Canaries come to town.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about the issue, Warne [pictured] said: “Callum felt his groin when he got corkscrewed up for the penalty claim in the second half.

“He signalled the bench and we tried to get him off. And in the epitome of sod's law, they take him on again and he then just overstretches.

"I think, and by asking the player if he is okay and they say no or not bad gaffer, his face when he said no suggests to me he has done his groin which is a blow for him and the team. He's been great."

Although that setback will be hard to take, Woodward has shown that County still have plenty of options as cover for the future, with Elder expected to be out for some time with his latest injury.

Whether Warne opts for conservatism or an attacking mindset remains to be seen, as the Rams aim to continue their impressive run of form in front of their own fans.