Attacking midfielder linked, Scotsman’s potential exit and exiled forward speculation: The latest West Brom transfer talking points

West Bromwich Albion have struggled to keep pace with Bournemouth and Fulham in recent weeks and find themselves in the cluster of clubs battling it out to stay inside the top six.

Valerien Ismael is facing some resistance from the home crowd when it comes to accepting his methods and will need to bolster his squad in January if the Baggies are to re-ignite an automatic promotion push.

January is set to be a frantic month for a lot of clubs in the Championship but it feels like the weight of expectation could make it a very busy one at The Hawthorns.

Here, we have taken a look at three main talking points ahead of the window at West Bromwich Albion…

Jamie Paterson

According to the Daily Mail, the Baggies are interested in a move for Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson. The 29-year-old has been in fine form under Russell Martin and scored the winner when the two sides met in South Wales. There is a lack of a number ten or other chance creation from central areas at West Brom and Ismael will be hoping that Paterson can supply that.

The 29-year-old’s contract at Swansea runs until the end of next season and so this one could rumble on for a while on the negotiation table.

Robert Snodgrass

Snodgrass has struggled to establish himself in the first team this term and even though his experience outweighs a lot of his team-mates’, he does not seem to suit the style of play that Ismael is looking to implement. The Scotsman’s crossing ability from open play and set pieces is still excellent but has not been utilised effectively.

The 34-year-old is available for transfer, as per the Express and Star.

Kenneth Zohore

Another player set for the exit is Kenneth Zohore. It was a surprise to see the physical striker remain at the club in the summer however, given the recent struggles of Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill at the top of the pitch Ismael may be inclined to give the Dane a chance before the turn of the year.

Zohore has made just two substitute appearances in the Championship this season and Football Insider revealed last week that a January departure is on the cards.