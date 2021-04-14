‘Attacking, high-intensity style’ – Crystal Palace eye EFL boss as Roy Hodgson successor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael as they assess their options ahead of the summer.

The Telegraph has indicated that Palace may move on from Roy Hodgson when his contract expires at the end of the season and the Tykes manager is on their radar.

But would he be a good appointment? And is he ready to make the step up to the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s a tough one to look at really.

On one hand, what Ismael has done with Barnsley has been remarkable. They play some great football and really have shone in the Championship this season.

Naturally, clubs in the Premier League will be taking note of that.

However, Ismael is also very inexperienced, his style of football might not suit the Palace squad and it could all go horribly wrong.

The Premier League is a tough division and drilling new ideas into a playing squad set in their ways is more difficult than it may seem.

It could be brilliant, but Palace would be running a risk I’m not sure they will be willing to take.

George Dagless

So early to say.

He’s obviously done a fantastic job at Barnsley and deserves great credit so, of course, there’s every chance he’d head to Palace and be a hit there too.

However, the Eagles also really need to get a new manager right and pick carefully if they are going to part company with Roy Hodgson as the wrong man could lead to relegation, make no mistake.

For me, they’d be better off getting in a proven Premier League manager as it’s an attractive job for someone like Sean Dyche or Eddie Howe but if they are feeling a little more adventurous, Ismael might be worth a crack.

George Harbey

Why not?

We have seen plenty of young, progressive coaches thrive in the Premier League in recent years and Ismael certainly fits the bill.

The job he has done at Barnsley is admirable. He’s come in, inherited a squad and changed the way they are playing and is getting such a fine tune out of him.

He’s proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of getting his side to win in many different ways.

His attacking, high-intensity style of football would suit Palace’s pacy players to a tee, and I think he’d be a cracking fit at Selhurst Park.