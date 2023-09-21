Highlights Huddersfield Town appointed Darren Moore as their new manager based on his proven track record of high performance in challenging circumstances and his ability to make teams more attack-minded.

Moore's playing style aligns with the squad that Huddersfield currently has and the club's future development, making him a suitable fit for their long-term plans.

While Moore has a lot to prove after leaving his previous club, Huddersfield sees his appointment as a sensible call that aligns with their desire for a long-term project, and all attention now shifts to his first game against Coventry City on Monday night.

Huddersfield Town sporting director Mark Cartwright explained that the style of play was a factor in the club’s decision to appoint Darren Moore as manager.

Huddersfield appoint Darren Moore as Neil Warnock’s successor

It was confirmed on Monday that the experienced Neil Warnock would be leaving the club, despite the excellent work he had done since returning to the club earlier in the year.

The 74-year-old kept the club in the Championship against all odds last season, and he has left the side 16th in the table, after picking up seven points from the past three games.

So, his work will certainly be appreciated by all connected to the club, but owner Kevin Nagle made it clear that he wanted to look for a long-term appointment after convincing Warnock to stay beyond the summer.

And, that decision has been made, with Moore announced as the new boss on Thursday evening.

Mark Cartwright discusses Darren Moore appointment

Speaking to the club’s media, Cartwright gave an insight as to why Moore had been picked, although he obviously arrives with good pedigree having won promotion with Sheffield Wednesday last season.

“We were very clear in the skill sets that we wanted from our new manager, and Darren hit the key points. We wanted a manager who has a proven track record of high performance, and Darren’s record in sometimes challenging circumstances has been fantastic. That stems back to his first job at West Bromwich Albion, through his time at Doncaster Rovers and in getting promotion with Sheffield Wednesday last season.

“We also wanted someone whose playing style fits the squad we have now, and the one we will develop together in the future. Darren doesn’t just play an attacking brand of football; he has a track record of making teams even more attack-minded the longer he works with them.

“The ability to manage a squad was also of paramount importance. Darren’s track record of growing, developing, and improving squads through a joined-up strategy of player recruitment and working with talented young players is perfect for us over the longer term. We’ve got a great platform to build from here, and I’m excited to work closely with Darren and his team to build on those foundations.”

Is this a good appointment?

It certainly feels like a sensible call from the Terriers, as they’ve brought in someone who has a good track record, and Moore is a likeable coach.

Like all appointments though, it’s still a risk, and some will question his Championship record. However, he certainly could be the type of manager to lead a long-term project, which is what Huddersfield want right now.

It still feels like Moore has a lot to prove though, and that’s a good thing, as he will be determined to show what he’s about after the way he left Hillsborough.

What next for Huddersfield?

All attention will now be on Moore’s first game, which is against Coventry City on Monday night, with the game a TV pick.

That will help the new boss, as he’s likely to have a full day or two working with the players, which will give the group an indication as to what he wants from them.