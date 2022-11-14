Attacking additions, Afolayan wanted: The Bolton Wanderers transfer dilemmas Evatt is likely to face in January

Bolton Wanderers sit just outside the play-offs as we head into the World Cup break.

The Trotters have had a strong start to the 2022-23 season, with the North-West side competing in and around the play-offs from the start.

There is an expectation this season that Bolton will not just compete for a top-half finish but try and compete for a play-off spot, as manager Ian Evatt has developed a side strong enough to do so.

However, there is still a long way to go in the League One campaign, and plenty of challenges will still occur between now and the end of the season.

That said, we’re taking a look at the January window here and the potential dilemmas manager Ian Evatt might face in the market…

Attacking additions

Bolton have scored only 18 goals in the league so far, the fewest in the top half of the League One table, and therefore, this is an area the Trotters need to improve upon.

Evatt has some decent attacking options to call upon at this level in the likes of Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Oladapo Afolayan, and Elias Kachunga.

However, these players are struggling in front of goal for Wanderers, and with many claiming that Bolton do not have a striker in form, this may be an area that Evatt looks to improve in training or look to in the upcoming January transfer window.

Of course, it’s easier said than done with the window being in the middle of the season, and it requires Bolton to have money available to add to their squad. But if Evatt looks to add in this area and finds the right type of player, this could be a big boost in their play-off bid.

Oladapo Afolayan interest

Afolayan has attracted some interest in recent time while playing for Bolton, and you would expect the 25-year-old to do so again this January.

In the summer, there were reports of Rangers looking at the Bolton winger, but it is unsure if the interest remains.

Afolayan hasn’t been in stellar form this campaign, like last season, but he is one of those players who, when he’s on his game, looks a cut above the rest in the division.

The 25-year-old has grabbed three goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season, but when you look at his overall record at Bolton, which is 18 goals and 11 assists in 93 appearances, then you can understand why there could well be potential interest this January.

Evatt will not want to lose a key player midway through the season, but it is unsure what Bolton would actually do if a club were to make a tempting offer.